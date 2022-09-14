Sheriff vs Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Match Preview

Manchester United face new opposition in Sheriff as they look to get up and running in the UEFA Europa League.

United have never faced Sheriff before as it will be the first ever meeting between the sides - an historic occasion in itself.

Erik Ten Hag’s side lost their opening game of the Europa League falling to defeat at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils will be looking to get up and running as they travel to Moldova on Thursday.

United are without Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the trip as both attackers are out with injuries.

Sheriff are a side that featured in the UEFA Champions League last season.

The Moldovan side produced a huge shock upset as they went to Spain and managed to beat Real Madrid 1-2.

However previous form and fixtures plays no significance on the night of a current European tie.

Ten Hag is looking for improvements on the pitch on Thursday.

Sheriff’s top goalscorer this season is Steve Ambri who has found the net 3 times for the Moldovan side.

United could lineup with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo possibly set to the feature due to there being no Premier League game this weekend.

United could very much do with a win if they are to advance past the groups of the Europa League.

