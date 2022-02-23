Skip to main content
Watch: Sir Alex Ferguson Predicts Manchester United to Beat Atletico Madrid by a Large Margin

Sir Alex Ferguson has had his say on Wednesday night's game between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League - Round of 16.

A video has emerged on Twitter ahead of the game showing Sir Alex stop to speak to and take pictures with United fans ahead of the UCL game.

In the video, fans thank Sir Alex for stopping to greet them before a supporter asks Sir Alex what he thinks the score will be in the game.

Sir Alex responds to the supporter by predicting that United "will beat Atletico 0-5" before flashing a smile as the car he is travelling in pulls away.

United won two UEFA Champions League titles under Sir Alex's reign, the first being part of the treble win in 1999, the second being against Chelsea in 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo who has a great record against Atletico is the only player left at United that was a part of winning the UCL in 2008. 

