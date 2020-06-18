Stretford Paddock
Solskjaer confirms defensive duo will miss Tottenham visit

Alex Turk

Three long months later and we're finally here. Manchester United return to action on Friday night against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is expected to take the strongest squad he's had in a long time to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Premier League resumes.

However, he's revealed that he hasn't got the whole squad at his disposal as he prepares to face his predecessor Jose Mourinho once again.

In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer confirmed that he has a full squad to pick from against Spurs, barring two defenders:

“We have two players [absent] probably. Phil Jones and Axel [Tuanzebe] will miss this game and the start and let's see how bad they are, but apart from that the rest of the squad is fit, available. Marcus [Rashford] and Paul [Pogba], they have been out for a long, long period, but they are available, so how long they are going to play for, let's see.”

Of course, Jones and Tuanzebe aren't major misses for United whilst Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are all fit and ready.

It's no surprise with Jones, but it's a shame to see Tuanzebe has been hit with another injury blow ahead of a period where game time is almost a guarantee.

Solskjaer will be wanting a fourth option in central defence, especially if he was hoping to play a three-at-the-back system against Spurs.

Hopefully the duo, more so Tuanzebe, are able to return sooner rather than later, with fixtures set to pick up on an extreme level.

Solskjaer also provided an interesting update on Angel Gomes during his press conference, which you can find here.

Be sure to catch up with the latest United updates with Thursday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, featuring news on Jack Grealish:

