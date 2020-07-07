Solskjaer confirms Lindelof is a doubt for Villa trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Victor Lindelof is a doubt to face Aston Villa on Thursday.

Manchester United visit Villa Park as the battle for Champions League qualification continues, with the Reds currently enjoying a 16-match unbeaten run.

Solskjaer has named an unchanged team in the last three Premier League fixtures, but he may be forced to switch up his preferred centre-back pairing.

When asked by the official club website whether there are any updates on Lindelof's fitness, Solskjaer provided a worrying answer:

"Not yet, no. It’s not too bad. He’ll play soon. I’m not sure if he’ll manage the Villa game, but he might do."

When given the chance to impress in recent weeks, Eric Bailly has failed to take them against both Norwich City in the FA Cup and AFC Bournemouth last time out.

The Ivorian conceded a penalty within five minutes of replacing Lindelof on Saturday, after the Swede damaged his back, which Josh King put past De Gea to make it 3-2.

With Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones injured, and Marcos Rojo already one foot out the exit door, Bailly is going to have to step up on Thursday night though.

Lindelof's expected absence could see 18-year-old Teden Mengi earn a place in the matchday squad after training with the first team since the return from lockdown.

It'd be great to see Solskjaer put out an unchanged team again for the fourth game running, so hopefully, Lindelof fixes up.

