Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'delighted' as Anthony Martial shines against Copenhagen

Manchester United fans voted Anthony Martial as Man of the Match in Monday's 1-0 Europa League quarter-final win against FC Copenhagen, and it's no surprise.

Although the Frenchman was unlucky not to find the net, he showcased electric footwork on the ball, maintained a 100% pass accuracy and won the decisive penalty in extra-time.

He's enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career to date with 23 goals so far, but his performance in Cologne proved he offers plenty more.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Solskjaer lauded Martial's development and even labelled him as 'impossible' to face at times:

“Yes, he was sharp. Anthony has developed throughout the season and today he had a good hand in, or was involved in, the penalty. He's impossible to stop at times when he gets the ball into his feet and he drives at people. With his balance, he can go either way. The only thing now is to put that ball in the net again but I'm delighted with his performance, yes.”

Martial's individual display was a joy to watch and alongside Paul Pogba, I think he was clear as United's top performer on a boiling hot night in Germany.

If the Reds are to secure silverware in Solskjaer's first full season in charge, the 24-year-old forward is bound to continue to play a major role in achieving that goal.

