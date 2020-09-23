Ole Gunnar Solskjaer full of praise for Dean Henderson after Man United debut

Dean Henderson finally made his Manchester United debut against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup Third Round on Tuesday night.

United ran out 3-0 victors at Kenilworth Road, with Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood chipping in with the goals.

Henderson marked his first-team bow with a clean sheet and made a stunning save to keep it that way when the Reds were 1-0 ahead.

Speaking to MUTV after full-time, Solskjaer gave special praise to Henderson after his impressive showing:

"Yeah, you could see it happening, you could see it being set up for the big lad at the back stick and he made a save, Dean. I'm very pleased with his performance both when he had to make the save and also how he voiced the team. And when he's got the ball at his feet he's always comfortable. That's probably the job our keeper sometimes has to do. You've got to stay concentrated and make saves when needed. David's [De Gea] done that for years and years and Dean did that today."

His performance would have only increased the pressure on David de Gea in their private battle for the No. 1 shirt.

Solskjaer will feel well-assured that he has two top-class goalkeeping options at his disposal, but we knew that before Tuesday's clash.

Henderson will most likely remain as the club's cup goalkeeper for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign, before succeeding De Gea.

If the Spaniard slips out of form though, it's very likely the 23-year-old will be given a chance in the Premier League.

