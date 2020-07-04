Stretford Paddock
Solskjaer: Greenwood the best finisher I've worked with

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has showered Mason Greenwood with praise after he netted a brace in Manchester United's 5-2 win against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 18-year-old found the net with two wonderful strikes - one with his left, one with his right - as United leapfrogged Chelsea in the top four.

Following full-time, Solskjaer unsurprisingly spoke very fondly of Greenwood to BBC Sport, after yet another phenomenal performance in front of goal:

"Mason [Greenwood] has chipped in with 15 and Bruno's tally is going up so we have goals everywhere. I am not worried about goals in the team. He is one of the best, if not the best finisher I have worked with and seen. He is so calm. He knows where to finish if it is on the training ground, here or in his garden at home."

Greenwood has now scored eight Premier League goals and 15 in all competitions throughout his breakthrough season in the first team.

It's huge praise from Solskjaer but realistically, it's difficult to disagree based on what the young forward has demonstrated so far.

On a day where Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both scored their 20th goals of the season, Greenwood seriously isn't far behind and should achieve the same feat.

He has a bright, bright future ahead of him at Old Trafford and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him back in an unchanged team against Aston Villa next Thursday.

