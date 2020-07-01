Stretford Paddock
Solskjaer hails 'special' Greenwood after Brighton display

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Mason Greenwood following his contributions as Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on Tuesday.

Greenwood scored a wonderful opener and then went on to provide his first Premier League assist as United romped to victory at the AMEX Stadium.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer lauded Greenwood's performance and brilliant goal in the triumph at the AMEX:

"He played fantastically. He’s a special kid and we know that when he gets his face up and looks forward that he’s dangerous, but his hold-up play, general play and link-up play was great. I’d have been proud of that goal. He has a knack of that, he can go inside and outside, and he’s just as good with his right foot as he is with his left. He’s developing into a fine player and he's a special finisher, a special kid in and around the box and he's one of the better ones I've seen to be fair."

The 18-year-old has seemingly mastered the art of the double stepover and it's so effective when he charges into the box looking to shoot.

He's cemented his status as Solskjaer's preferred right-winger over Daniel James and, to be honest, it's easy to see why.

Greenwood just has a star factor about him and it's brilliant to see two of United's thriving front three emerging from the academy.

Next up, Bournemouth...

Be sure to watch an in-depth discussion about the Brighton win over on Stretford Paddock with the Match Review:

