Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at changes against Crystal Palace

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be forced to make some adjustments to his Manchester United side on Thursday night, due to injury concerns.

United travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in what is a must-win clash for the club's top-four hopes.

Southampton dealt a set-back in Monday's 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, in a match that saw two worrying injuries for the Reds.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer provided a subtle hint that there could be a couple of changes for the Palace trip:

“The team selection for Thursday is based on Thursday, not on Sunday. Sunday is irrelevant, it doesn't come into my head at all. It's just Thursday, so we'll see. The injury situation, there was a couple of doubts before the Southampton one, but they all reported fit on the day. And hopefully, we can give them time now and not having to leave players out of injury, but as you say, there might be one or two fresh legs coming in."

Luke Shaw was forced off with an ankle problem, before his replacement, Brandon Williams, also had to leave the field following a nasty head collision.

It could see Diogo Dalot be called up to cover at left-back in South London but even more worryingly, Mason Greenwood picked up a knock last time out too.

He's been in scintillating form of late and will be a colossal absentee should he not pull through.

Hopefully, Greenwood and one of Solskjaer's natural left-backs will be ready to play by this time tomorrow evening.

