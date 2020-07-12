Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Southampton team selection

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested we'll see no changes to the thriving Manchester United team of late against Southampton.

United host the Saints at Old Trafford on Monday night, aiming to extend the current unbeaten run to 18 games with a win that could launch Solskjaer's side into third.

Following the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in United's first game back after the Premier League restart, three changes were made for the 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

Including that game, the same line-up has been named in the last four league outings and the Reds have won each of them.

Speaking his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer laid down a major hint about his team selection for United's next Premier League test:

“There's so many things you have to consider when you manage a team. We've got players here champing at the bit, but also those that are in the rhythm. There are loads of decisions to be made, but they make it easier by playing and performing well. If we don't get too many injuries, there's no reason to change too much when you're doing well.”

I'm sure there'll be no complaints if Solskjaer names an unchanged side for the fifth game running, but you'd imagine there would almost certainly then be changes at Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Southampton are the first of three opponents over the space of seven days, with an FA Cup semi-final taking place next weekend.

Selhurst Park is a tricky place to go, but the chances of Solskjaer starting the same 11 players in all three is almost nil.

I suppose we'll just have to wait and see...

Be sure to watch the in-depth Match Preview on Stretford Paddock with Adam McKola, Jay Motty and Joe Smith: