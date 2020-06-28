Solskjaer hints at upcoming youth opportunities

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's most applaudable philosophy as Manchester United manager so far has arguably been his willingness to give young players a chance.

At one point early in the season, United were fielding the youngest team in the Premier League - a statistic helped by the latest crop of youth talent from the club's ranks.

Most notably, Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong have all signed new contracts under Solskjaer and subsequently received game time on the back of it.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer suggested there will be more opportunities on the horizon for the club's younger stars to get involved with the first team:

“They keep on working every single day. Jimmy [Garner] is training with us, Ethan [Laird] will probably come in with the group, Teden [Mengi] has been there. Tahith [Chong] and Angel [Gomes] have been working hard behind the scenes. Hopefully, they keep on developing and get an opportunity and I’m sure they'll take it.”

Teden Mengi is widely considered to be the next big defensive star to emerge from United's illustrious academy.

The 18-year-old centre-back has already been fast-tracked into the first team and has regularly trained amongst them following the restart after lockdown.

He was involved in United's warm-up friendlies against West Bromwich Albion earlier in the month and is seriously knocking on the door for more minutes.

If players like Mendi are fighting for a chance in the first-team, Solskjaer is an excellent coach to have at the helm.

