Solskjaer provides squad update after 120 minutes at Norwich

After playing 120 hard-fought minutes against Norwich City on Saturday, the last thing Manchester United needed was another important game just three days later.

That's the reality of the hectic season restart though, with United progressing to the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win at Carrow Road the most important thing.

It's a quick turnover though, especially for regular starters Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes who all played the whole game at the weekend.

In his pre-match press conference though, Solskjaer appeared hopeful that despite the cup slog, progressing in the FA Cup should provide his squad with a fitness boost:

"Apart from, of course, the after-effects of the physical work-out and coming back late, they had a recovery day yesterday and today will be an easy day and we’re just preparing for tomorrow. I think the buzz and the energy that the win and a semi-final place will give you will help us tomorrow night.”

Brighton & Hove Albion, United's opponents on Tuesday night, haven't played since last Tuesday and will be fresh in looking for another big result since the restart.

After horrific form before lockdown, failing to find a win since January, the Seagulls have already beaten Arsenal at the AMEX Stadium and drawn at Leicester City.

United's record at the AMEX isn't great, losing on their only two visits in the last two years, so now would be a perfect time to put that right.

