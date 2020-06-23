Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready for 'mental' Old Trafford challenge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previewed the upcoming test Manchester United face on Wednesday evening, playing at Old Trafford in front of no supporters.

The Reds are set face Sheffield United in a big clash in the battle for Europe, but there won't be anyone cheering the teams on.

It's United's second game since the Premier League restart, but the first at Old Trafford and it could take some adaption.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer has recognised the challenge ahead but is determined to get a win on the board:

“We love walking out at Old Trafford,” he said. “It's a different experience but we have the urge to get back and start winning games. Hopefully, we can put our best performance on. It's a different way of playing and is a different mental challenge. It might be more relaxing for some but it's very different. Maybe, when you're at home and you're struggling, you struggle with the home fans on your back. But we'll miss out on the fans because I've never heard more supportive fans. It's more difficult to play at Old Trafford without fans than with them.”

Teams have typically struggled at home across Europe since football's resumption and Sheffield United present a tough challenge as it is.

United must keep the pressure on Chelsea and can't afford to drop more points after the Tottenham Hotspur draw, but it's bound to be a tricky test.

