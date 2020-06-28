Solskjaer reflects as United head to Wembley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in high spirits after watching his Manchester United side scrape past Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Odion Ighalo's clever finish and Harry Maguire's late winner sent United into the final four with a 2-1 triumph in extra-time at Carrow Road.

It wasn't pretty, but the Reds took a big step towards lifting silverware in Solskjaer's first full season as manager.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer reflected on reaching the next round after watching an uninspiring affair:

"It is cup football for you, the game was not the greatest spectacle, but I felt we kept the ball okay but did not threaten or create chances. We're delighted to be in the last four and got a good work-out for many of the players. We're at Wembley, one step away from the final, so we're going to give it a proper go. As long as you keep winning, you look forward to the next game, so I think today everyone knows we can play better, but we're through and everyone will be going back home smiling."

Despite already booking their place in the semi-finals, there's still a long way to go if United are to achieve a record-equalling 13th FA Cup.

The teams left in the quarter-finals ahead of Sunday's ties are: Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

It could be one of the strongest FA Cup final fours in a very long time, but a big game against big opposition has tended to play in United's favour this season.

Solskjaer will certainly be eyeing his first trophy in England, and hopefully the first of many at Old Trafford.

Be sure to check out the reaction from Alex Bagueley and Joe Smith in the Match Review on Stretford Paddock: