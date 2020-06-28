Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Solskjaer reflects as United head to Wembley

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in high spirits after watching his Manchester United side scrape past Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Odion Ighalo's clever finish and Harry Maguire's late winner sent United into the final four with a 2-1 triumph in extra-time at Carrow Road.

It wasn't pretty, but the Reds took a big step towards lifting silverware in Solskjaer's first full season as manager.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer reflected on reaching the next round after watching an uninspiring affair:

"It is cup football for you, the game was not the greatest spectacle, but I felt we kept the ball okay but did not threaten or create chances. We're delighted to be in the last four and got a good work-out for many of the players. We're at Wembley, one step away from the final, so we're going to give it a proper go. As long as you keep winning, you look forward to the next game, so I think today everyone knows we can play better, but we're through and everyone will be going back home smiling."

Despite already booking their place in the semi-finals, there's still a long way to go if United are to achieve a record-equalling 13th FA Cup.

The teams left in the quarter-finals ahead of Sunday's ties are: Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

It could be one of the strongest FA Cup final fours in a very long time, but a big game against big opposition has tended to play in United's favour this season.

Solskjaer will certainly be eyeing his first trophy in England, and hopefully the first of many at Old Trafford.

Be sure to check out the reaction from Alex Bagueley and Joe Smith in the Match Review on Stretford Paddock:

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FA Cup Player Ratings: Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk rates the Manchester United players following a disappointing performance, but a big win against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Predicted XI: Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk provides insight on how Manchester United could line up against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

FA Cup Preview: Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk previews Manchester United's trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer suggests changes for Norwich cup clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he'll make changes as Manchester United visit Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Nemanja Matic vs Sheffield United (H)

Alex Turk crunches the numbers as Nemanja Matic silently shone bright for Manchester United against Sheffield United.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer reveals lofty ambitions after Sheffield United win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Manchester United want more than a fourth-place finish this season.

Alex Turk

United confirm nine U23 players to be released

Manchester United have confirmed that nine Under-23 players will leave the club once their contracts expire this summer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United vs Sheffield United: A Tactical Review

In a run which is now the club's best form since January 2017, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team are now starting to show signs of stability and ruthlessness.

OmarGarrick

Player Ratings: Sheffield United (H)

Alex Turk rates the Manchester United players following a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Team News: Sheffield United (H)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three changes to his Manchester United side against Sheffield United this evening.

Alex Turk