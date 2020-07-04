Solskjaer refusing to underestimate Bournemouth threat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is refusing to underestimate AFC Bournemouth's threat as Manchester United prepare to host Eddie Howe's side this afternoon.

The Cherries visit Old Trafford - kick-off at 3pm BST - on the back of seven straight away defeats, scoring just two goals in that period.

It looks like a certain United victory on paper, but the Reds have typically struggled in these matches this season and it's certainly not a foregone conclusion.

In a pre-match club interview, Solskjaer explained why United won't be complacent going into today's important clash:

"I watched them on Wednesday. Of course, it’s never easy fighting relegation, but they’ll come out fighting, definitely, and there will be a reaction. And the one thing we really need to be aware of is they’ve got strong, powerful boys and they’re good on the counterattack and set-plays, they’re one of the best teams in the league on set-plays. So we’re not thinking it’s a game that we deserve to win easily without a fight. We need to put the shift in and hopefully the performance and result will come."

A win for United would lift them into the top-four ahead of Chelsea's game against Watford this evening and extend the current unbeaten run to 16 games.

Since the restart, Solskjaer's men have won three and drawn once, scoring nine times and conceding just twice in what is the club's best streak of form in years.

It's a must-win this afternoon, but there should be no room for complacency.

