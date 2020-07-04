Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Solskjaer refusing to underestimate Bournemouth threat

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is refusing to underestimate AFC Bournemouth's threat as Manchester United prepare to host Eddie Howe's side this afternoon.

The Cherries visit Old Trafford - kick-off at 3pm BST - on the back of seven straight away defeats, scoring just two goals in that period.

It looks like a certain United victory on paper, but the Reds have typically struggled in these matches this season and it's certainly not a foregone conclusion.

In a pre-match club interview, Solskjaer explained why United won't be complacent going into today's important clash:

"I watched them on Wednesday. Of course, it’s never easy fighting relegation, but they’ll come out fighting, definitely, and there will be a reaction. And the one thing we really need to be aware of is they’ve got strong, powerful boys and they’re good on the counterattack and set-plays, they’re one of the best teams in the league on set-plays. So we’re not thinking it’s a game that we deserve to win easily without a fight. We need to put the shift in and hopefully the performance and result will come."

A win for United would lift them into the top-four ahead of Chelsea's game against Watford this evening and extend the current unbeaten run to 16 games.

Since the restart, Solskjaer's men have won three and drawn once, scoring nine times and conceding just twice in what is the club's best streak of form in years.

It's a must-win this afternoon, but there should be no room for complacency.

Be sure to watch the Three-Point Preview with Alex Bagueley and Ronaldo Brown over on Stretford Paddock before today's game:

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed United XI: AFC Bournemouth (H)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged Manchester United side as AFC Bournemouth visit Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes named United's June Player of the Month

Bruno Fernandes has been named Manchester United's Player of the Month for June - his third consecutive award at the club.

Alex Turk

Predicted XI: AFC Bournemouth (H)

How will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set Manchester United up against AFC Bournemouth this weekend?

Alex Turk

Premier League Preview: AFC Bournemouth (H)

It's time to preview Manchester United's next Premier League game, as relegation-threatened AFC Bournemouth visit Old Trafford.

Alex Turk

Brighton vs Manchester United: A Tactical Review

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion, with impressive performances identified across the starting eleven. Today, we look at where the game was won for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, courtesy of a brace from Portuguese maestro, Bruno Fernandes.

OmarGarrick

Impressive stat highlights Bruno Fernandes' Premier League impact

An impressive statistic has helped highlight the huge impact Bruno Fernandes has had on the Premier League since joining Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Fernandes praises quality of midfield team-mates

Bruno Fernandes has recognised the quality of his Manchester United midfield team-mates after scoring twice in the Brighton & Hove Albion win.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer hails 'special' Greenwood after Brighton display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Mason Greenwood's performance and goal as Manchester United romped past Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Paul Pogba vs Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

We delve into the numbers from Paul Pogba's performance as Manchester United defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Player Ratings: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

It's time to rate the Manchester United players following the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Alex Turk