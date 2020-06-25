Solskjaer reveals lofty ambitions after Sheffield United win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his sights set on a very strong end to the season following Manchester United's 3-0 triumph over Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Anthony Martial's first senior hatrick moved United just two points behind Chelsea and a spot in the top four, ahead of the Blues' clash against Manchester City tonight.

United have been widely tipped to pip Frank Lampard's side to fourth this season, with current form in mind, but Solskjaer seemingly wants more to achieve more than that.

Speaking in the aftermath of United's impressive win, Solskjaer made it clear that he's not ready to just settle for a fourth-place finish:

"I've never said fourth is our aim, we want to go up to third but we have to focus on each game as it comes and there are two cups for us there as well. In the end, we can count the points and maybe have only two teams in front of you."

Leicester City currently occupy third but have won just one of their last seven Premier League games and have looked uninspiring since the restart.

It's a big ask, but certainly not unrealistic for the Reds to be aiming for a top-three finish this season.

Solskjaer's current crop of players have been producing some of the best football in a long time and there's no reason why Champions League qualification and a trophy can't be achieved.

