Ole Gunnar Solskjaer runs through Man United's late flurry of goals at Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with United's final three goals in Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Manchester United were level with the Magpies going into the final five minutes, after falling behind in the first two minutes through an unfortunate Luke Shaw own goal.

Strikes from Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford sealed the win and a huge three points to kick off a daunting run of fixtures.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer firstly poured praise on the lovely team goal to put United 2-1 up in the 86th minute:

"It was great speed, tempo, quality, timing. I thought they kept their heads really well and that's testament to their characters in a difficult game at a difficult time for us.”

Then, he mentioned Wan-Bissaka's incredible strike, which was the first goal of his senior career:

"It was a cross! No, he was due his goal. We wanted him higher up the pitch, making runs in behind. It was great for him.”

Finally, he paid tribute to Rashford, who had an unbelievably effective game as the centre-forward, with Anthony Martial suspended:

"What a centre-forward's performance. He didn't get too many balls to work with into his feet but he was working for every single one of them. He was running in behind, he was pressing, he was tackling, winning headers, everything a centre-forward should do.”

United are next in action on Tuesday, when Paris Saint-Germain visit Old Trafford.

