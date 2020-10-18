SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer runs through Man United's late flurry of goals at Newcastle

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with United's final three goals in Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Manchester United were level with the Magpies going into the final five minutes, after falling behind in the first two minutes through an unfortunate Luke Shaw own goal.

Strikes from Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford sealed the win and a huge three points to kick off a daunting run of fixtures.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer firstly poured praise on the lovely team goal to put United 2-1 up in the 86th minute:

"It was great speed, tempo, quality, timing. I thought they kept their heads really well and that's testament to their characters in a difficult game at a difficult time for us.”

Then, he mentioned Wan-Bissaka's incredible strike, which was the first goal of his senior career:

"It was a cross! No, he was due his goal. We wanted him higher up the pitch, making runs in behind. It was great for him.”

Finally, he paid tribute to Rashford, who had an unbelievably effective game as the centre-forward, with Anthony Martial suspended:

"What a centre-forward's performance. He didn't get too many balls to work with into his feet but he was working for every single one of them. He was running in behind, he was pressing, he was tackling, winning headers, everything a centre-forward should do.”

United are next in action on Tuesday, when Paris Saint-Germain visit Old Trafford.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saves praise for three Man United stars in Newcastle win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has saved praise for three Manchester United stars in the Newcastle win.

Alex Turk

All you need to know: Newcastle United vs. Man United

All you need to know: Newcastle United vs. Man United

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses team selection in Newcastle win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed his Manchester United team selection in the Newcastle win.

Alex Turk

Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United: 5 Things We Learned

Despite going down in just the second minute, the reds never seemed to stop going for the win and ended up with what was a comfortable scoreline. Let's take a look at five things we learned from the game.

Austin Kevin

Confirmed United XI: Newcastle (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sprung surprises with his Manchester United team against Newcastle United.

Alex Turk

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: Three Key Battles

This weekend's game starts a crucial four-week period where United will kick off their Champions' League campaign along with a premier league fixture against Chelsea crammed in between.

Austin Kevin

Man United's 2020 Summer Transfer Window: The Verdict

Man United's 2020 Summer Transfer Window: The Verdict

Keerthan Chandra

Jules Kounde: Man United identify Sevilla centre-back as potential January target

Manchester United have reportedly identified Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as a potential target for the January transfer window.

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba is a big fan of reported Man United target Eduardo Camavinga

Paul Pogba is a big fan of reported Manchester United target and France team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.

Alex Turk

Man United offer Juan Mata ambassador role after his retirement

Manchester United have reportedly offered Juan Mata an ambassador role after his retirement.

Alex Turk