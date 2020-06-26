Stretford Paddock
Solskjaer suggests changes for Norwich cup clash

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted we'll see him tinker his Manchester United side for Saturday's trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup.

United travel to Carrow Road in high spirits following the impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday, with an attainable trophy in their sights.

The games are coming thick and fast as we rush to finish the Premier League season though, which should call for both Solskjaer and Daniel Farke to utilise their squads for this one.

In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer has unsurprisingly suggested changes will be made in the cup tie:

“It's the situation we're in, and circumstances. Of course, we're playing so many games in a short space of time, and it's great seeing the players being in good form. I know that we've got so many others wanting to play as well, so there will have to be a few changes because there's a game again on Tuesday and then Saturday. That's the pleasure of being a manager: when to give players a chance and when to give players a rest. Because we are still early on in this restart period, and it's going to be a long period."

United should go into this clash full of confidence, conceding no goals and scoring 10 in their four FA Cup ties so far this season.

It presents a real opportunity for the Reds to finish Solskjaer's first season at the helm with silverware, but there are still tough contenders remaining in the last eight.

Other than Norwich against United, there are three other games taking place on Sunday night...

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Leicester v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

