Solskjaer: Mason Greenwood can go as far as he wants

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Mason Greenwood once again, following another stellar performance in front of goal on Thursday night.

Greenwood scored for the fourth time in the last three Premier League games as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The 18-year-old fired an unstoppable right-footed strike past Pepe Reina for the 16th goal of his stunning debut campaign in the first-team.

Speaking in his post-match press conference at Villa Park, Solskjaer explained how Greenwood's career can go as far as he wants:

“He has to manage himself. I’m doing my bit to help him, he has to turn in performances in the training sessions and in the games, play properly. It’s all down to him and he can go as far as he wants to. He’s an exceptional finisher and I’m surprised he didn’t score his first chance today. You can’t leave a player out when he’s scoring goals. That’s more or less impossible.”

Greenwood has potentially demonstrated the most natural adaption from youth football to the United first-team since the Class of '92.

He's set to break all sorts of records before the campaign comes to an end and it's seriously difficult to disagree with Solskjaer's latest comments.

Realistically, Greenwood should be aiming to hit 20 goals, at least, for the 2019/20 season which is a phenomenal return.

He's certainly left fans excited to see more, so roll on Southampton on Monday!

