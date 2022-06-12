Spain vs Czech Republic: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United's Target Signing Pau Torres In Action

The Spanish National Team will host in Malaga the Czech Republic for their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture on Sunday, here are the details of when and how to watch the international clash.

Manchester United target signing Pau Torres will be featuring the Spain squad and is likely to participate in this match.

Spain hasn't been very efficient along the UEFA Nations League's group stage, so far, they stand second in the table with Portugal leading their group.

The last time Spain played against Czech Republic was in Sinobo Stadium and ended up in a draw (2-2).

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the international clash if you are in for an entertained football match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 7:45 pm

Spain

Kick-off: 8:45 pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45 pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45 am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45 pm CT

Australia

Kick-off: 5:45 am AEDT

Latin America

Col-Ecu-Peru: 1:45pm

Chile-Bolivia-Ven: 2:45pm

Brazil-Arg-Par-Uru: 3:45pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4.

For viewers in Spain, the match can be watched on La1 de TVE.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.

For viewers in Latin America, the game will be on ESPN or Star+ Latin America.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.

Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.

