Star Red vs. Leicester City (A): Victor Lindelof

The summer transfer window is now open and a lot of the speculation going into it has surrounded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interest in signing a centre-back.

Harry Maguire arrived for a record fee last summer and joining Victor Lindelof in forming what's been a pretty solid defensive partnership this season.

With talk of a new centre-back potentially arriving in the next couple of months though - especially considering reports stating Solskjaer wants a left-footed player - many have jumped to suggest Lindelof's time as a regular starter is up.

There's plenty of data to suggest the Swede has been outperforming Maguire since the restart though, and he put on another ice-cool performance against Leicester City on Sunday.

In a game with so much riding on it, Lindelof didn't put a foot wrong to thwart - literally - the best goalscorer in the Premier League this season, Jamie Vardy.

Let's delve into his numbers as United secured their spot in next term's Champions League...

Lindelof won 100% of his aerial duels, winning all four in defensive areas, as well as achieving a 100% tackle success percentage.

The 26-year-old also maintained an 80% pass accuracy, completing 49 passes, 33 of which going forward.

He made five ball recoveries to try and prompt attacks, as well as making three clearances and one interception.

Lindelof committed just one foul and, of course most importantly, helped United to a crucial clean sheet.

I think the Reds certainly need another profile of centre-back to compete with Lindelof and Maguire for a starting spot.

However, calls for the former to be replaced are wide of the mark.

