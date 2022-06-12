Switzerland vs Portugal: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes In Action

The Portuguese National Team travelled to Geneve for their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture on Sunday, here are the details of when and how to watch the international clash.

Manchester United players Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be in Portugal's starting eleven as Fernando Santos is seeking to secure a spot in the tournament's next stage.

Portugal has been doing an excellent participation in the UEFA Nations League, so far, the Portuguese side is leading their group.

The last time Switzerland played against Portugal was in Lisbon and Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help his team win the match (4-0).

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the international clash if you are in for an entertained football match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 7:45 pm

Switzerland

Kick-off: 8:45 pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45 pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45 am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45 pm CT

Australia

Kick-off: 5:45 am AEDT

Latin America

Col-Ecu-Peru: 1:45pm

Chile-Bolivia-Ven: 2:45pm

Brazil-Arg-Par-Uru: 3:45pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4.

For viewers in Switzerland, the match can be watched on ZDF.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.

For viewers in Latin America, the game will be on ESPN or Star+ Latin America.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.

Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.

