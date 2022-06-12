Switzerland vs Portugal: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes In Action
The Portuguese National Team travelled to Geneve for their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture on Sunday, here are the details of when and how to watch the international clash.
Manchester United players Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be in Portugal's starting eleven as Fernando Santos is seeking to secure a spot in the tournament's next stage.
Portugal has been doing an excellent participation in the UEFA Nations League, so far, the Portuguese side is leading their group.
The last time Switzerland played against Portugal was in Lisbon and Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help his team win the match (4-0).
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the international clash if you are in for an entertained football match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 7:45 pm
Switzerland
Kick-off: 8:45 pm
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45 pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45 am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45 pm CT
Australia
Kick-off: 5:45 am AEDT
Latin America
Col-Ecu-Peru: 1:45pm
Chile-Bolivia-Ven: 2:45pm
Brazil-Arg-Par-Uru: 3:45pm
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4.
For viewers in Switzerland, the match can be watched on ZDF.
For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.
For viewers in Latin America, the game will be on ESPN or Star+ Latin America.
For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.
Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon