Three midfielders United should look at if Paul Pogba doesn't sign a new contract

Although speculation over Paul Pogba's future has seemingly died down recently, there are plenty of remaining question marks over whether he’ll be a Manchester United player for much longer.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Jack Grealish in the run-up to the transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his playmaking options, but he can't really be considered as a like-for-like replacement for Pogba.

Here, I look at three players who could come in and potentially develop into a quality replacement for the dynamic Frenchman at Old Trafford.

Honourable mentions go to Saul Niguez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dominik Szoboszlai...

Donny van de Beek

Along with Grealish, another name United have been linked with as of late is Donny van de Beek.

The poster boys of Ajax’s impressive team of last season have been dropping like flies; Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and Van de Beek could be next.

Still just 23, the young Dutchman continued his fine form into the current campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists for Erik ten Hag’s side, and Edwin van der Sar has confirmed he’ll be allowed to pursue a big move this summer.

With that being said, United are presented with a highly-dynamic player capable of creativity on the ball whilst boasting a high work-rate to make things tick for his team.

One thing that tends to go unnoticed due to his stand-out skill going forward is Van de Beek’s ability to fulfil any role in a midfield three.

A potential problem with Solskjaer’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system in mind, however, what makes him such an exciting player to watch is his ability to pick the ball up from deep and initiate attacks, constantly eyeing through ball opportunities for those ahead of him.

There’s no denying Van de Beek is one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe today, and despite heavy reported interest from Real Madrid, acting as the no. 8 or no. 10 at Old Trafford would only elevate his promising career further.

Youri Tielemans

United have been regularly linked with a move for James Maddison in recent history, but he’s not the Leicester City midfielder that should be in the club’s crosshairs. That man is Youri Tielemans.

With the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, United don’t desperately require a new no. 10, but instead a player capable of slotting in a bit deeper.

Tielemans has seemingly earned raving reviews at every club he’s been at; first Anderlecht, then Monaco and now Leicester. United have been credited with an interest for as long as he’s been playing first-team football.

And it’s easy to see why elite clubs would be interested in the 23-year-old.

His contributions for Leicester have been somewhat overlooked this season due to the media hype of Maddison, whilst Jamie Vardy has been banging in the goals.

Only Harvey Barnes (8) provided more Premier League assists that Tielemans (6) for the Foxes this season, on their way to a fifth-place finish.

There aren’t many midfielders who can seemingly fit in as a defensive-minded midfielder, box-to-box man or a no. 10 behind the striker as easily as the Belgian international.

There should be no doubts whether he’d be able to fit in at United. His current role under Brendan Rodgers consists of him patrolling the midfield in between Wilfried Ndidi and Maddison, pressing the ball and looking for that killer pass.

He could do that and more in between, say, Fred or Scott McTominay and Fernandes at Old Trafford in a midfield that would have the potential to be one of the most exciting about.

Whether Leicester will let go of their £32million man so soon? Not easily. But he’d be a welcome addition, either instead of or alongside Pogba.

Houssem Aouar

Finally, a player who hasn’t particularly been linked with United but would be a mighty fine addition this summer is Houssem Aouar.

According to reliable reports in France, Lyon will look to sell Aouar this summer for a fee of around €50million (£44million) after missing out on European football.

Despite Lyon’s disappointing seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 this term, the 21-year-old has been one of the shining lights of their campaign.

Aouar has contributed to 16 goals in all competitions from midfield, including four in five Champions League appearances against tough opposition including RB Leipzig and Juventus.

Though he doesn’t boast Pogba’s physical attributes, he could grow to be a like-for-like replacement with the way he can comfortably carry the ball and beat his man.

Head-to-head with Tielemans last season, Aouar completed more take-ons, key passes and provided more assists per 90 than the Leicester man whilst operating similar roles.

His versatility is just one of a few really impressive aspects of his game, featuring in defensive midfield, attacking midfielder and even on the left-wing for Lyon this season.

The young Frenchman certainly wouldn’t come cheap, but he’d cost potentially half of what United can recoup from selling Pogba and his ceiling is showing no signs of lowering.

Be sure to check out the latest Gazzetta United on Stretford Paddock, where Adam McKola goes through the current paper talk...