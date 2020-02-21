Lack of squad depth cost United in Belgium

After a huge victory on the weekend against top four chasing rivals Chelsea, Manchester United should have came into the game jubilant and rejuvenated, however it was the champions league group stage dropouts Club Brugge who grabbed the initiative from minute one.

The home side looked dangerous on the counter, were first to second balls and seemed half a yard sharper all over the field. Seemingly making it a point of emphasis to utilise the pace of young Nigerian striker Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, who gained recognition for his brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu I’m the champions league group stage, and exploit the lack of pace of the United centre backs. United didn’t adjust to the early game warning signs and the pace of Dennis allowed him to latch on to a route one ball over the top in which he lobbed Romero with great composure as the keeper found himself in no man’s land outside the area.

Manchester United were architects of there own downfall for much of the night with loose touches and sloppy passing in midfield areas, leaving themselves vulnerable to the break and many times could of neared fruitful for the hosts if they were just a little more incisive. United’s forward play was slow, methodical and pedestrian only mustering 4 shots on target all game with many attempts happening very late in the game, an attacking quartet of Martial, Lingard, Mata and Pereira lacked dynamism and imagination with Martial cutting a very frustrated figure for large parts of the game.

With the goal he did score being him capitalising on a mistake utilising his own pace and power to nick the ball off the centre back, drive across him and slot it past the keeper, showing the enigmatic talent that he often is, but has always shown himself to be an accomplished finisher when given the opportunity.



The game far from ebbed and flowed, and in the end it could have been a game that went either way but the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Fred late in the game flipped the game completely, all of a sudden United looked like a different proposition - more dynamic, more adventurous, more inventive.

I believe the draw was a fair result on the night as both teams had there spells, both teams had there moments, but they were sporadic and few and far between. With both teams just lacking quality in the final third and the conviction required to take the tie by the scruff of the neck. As far as United were concerned there wasn’t any stand out performers, and I believe young Brandon Williams has been brilliant since his first team inclusion but last night was probably his least productive night of his young career so far. Dalot also failed to make the most of his opportunity, Pereira continues to flatter to deceive and Lingard has surely lost whatever faith the club still had in him. It just seemed like a United side devoid of any sort of spark. It’s the sort of game that brings to fruition the actually gravity of a loss that Rashford’s injury is, United have seemingly lost there spark plug, their energiser and their X factor for the rest of the season so games like this can become a common occurrence.

But what the game as a whole really highlighted is the distinct lack of team depth, in terms of personnel and quality. It’s a United side that looks very ordinary, very average as soon as one or two starters are rested or injured; and with a staggering 7 games in next 21 days for United, the paper thin squad of United will be tested to its limited limits. It’s essentially a 3 week period that will define their season.