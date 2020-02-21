Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
News
Transfers

Lack of squad depth cost United in Belgium

Ronaldo Brown

After a huge victory on the weekend against top four chasing rivals Chelsea, Manchester United should have came into the game jubilant and rejuvenated, however it was the champions league group stage dropouts Club Brugge who grabbed the initiative from minute one.

The home side looked dangerous on the counter, were first to second balls and seemed half a yard sharper all over the field. Seemingly making it a point of emphasis to utilise the pace of young Nigerian striker Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, who gained recognition for his brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu I’m the champions league group stage, and exploit the lack of pace of the United centre backs. United didn’t adjust to the early game warning signs and the pace of Dennis allowed him to latch on to a route one ball over the top in which he lobbed Romero with great composure as the keeper found himself in no man’s land outside the area.

Manchester United were architects of there own downfall for much of the night with loose touches and sloppy passing in midfield areas, leaving themselves vulnerable to the break and many times could of neared fruitful for the hosts if they were just a little more incisive. United’s forward play was slow, methodical and pedestrian only mustering 4 shots on target all game with many attempts happening very late in the game, an attacking quartet of Martial, Lingard, Mata and Pereira lacked dynamism and imagination with Martial cutting a very frustrated figure for large parts of the game.

With the goal he did score being him capitalising on a mistake utilising his own pace and power to nick the ball off the centre back, drive across him and slot it past the keeper, showing the enigmatic talent that he often is, but has always shown himself to be an accomplished finisher when given the opportunity.

The game far from ebbed and flowed, and in the end it could have been a game that went either way but the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Fred late in the game flipped the game completely, all of a sudden United looked like a different proposition - more dynamic, more adventurous, more inventive.

I believe the draw was a fair result on the night as both teams had there spells, both teams had there moments, but they were sporadic and few and far between. With both teams just lacking quality in the final third and the conviction required to take the tie by the scruff of the neck. As far as United were concerned there wasn’t any stand out performers, and I believe young Brandon Williams has been brilliant since his first team inclusion but last night was probably his least productive night of his young career so far. Dalot also failed to make the most of his opportunity, Pereira continues to flatter to deceive and Lingard has surely lost whatever faith the club still had in him. It just seemed like a United side devoid of any sort of spark. It’s the sort of game that brings to fruition the actually gravity of a loss that Rashford’s injury is, United have seemingly lost there spark plug, their energiser and their X factor for the rest of the season so games like this can become a common occurrence.

But what the game as a whole really highlighted is the distinct lack of team depth, in terms of personnel and quality. It’s a United side that looks very ordinary, very average as soon as one or two starters are rested or injured; and with a staggering 7 games in next 21 days for United, the paper thin squad of United will be tested to its limited limits. It’s essentially a 3 week period that will define their season. 

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Haaland release clause revealed

A look into recent comments made by former Norwegian international Jan Arge Fjortoft about the shocking clause in Erling Haaland's Dortmund contract

Ciaran Taylor

Manchester United's Next Run of Games Will Make or Break Top 4 Hopes

A look at how Manchester United's next run of games will determine their Champions League faith for next season.

Patrick Ryan

The Review: Club Brugge v Manchester United

A review of Manchester United's 1-1 draw away at the Jan Breydel Stadium against Club Brugge in the Europa League Round of 32 first leg.

Ciaran Taylor

Club Brugge v Manchester United Team News

Team news ahead of Manchester United's Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday evening.

Ciaran Taylor

Club Brugge v Manchester United Preview: Ole looking to keep Europa momentum

A preview of Manchester United's Europa League Round of 32 first leg tie against Club Brugge on Thursday evening.

Ciaran Taylor

Grealish to cost £80 million

An update on Manchester United's 'No.1 target' Jack Grealish, as he is quoted as costing up to £80 million, should Aston Villa avoid relegation.

Ciaran Taylor

Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes v Chelsea

A statistical look at the performance of Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ciaran Taylor

Chelsea v Manchester United Team News

Team news ahead of Manchester United's crunch tie away at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night.

Ciaran Taylor

Chelsea v Manchester United Review

A review of Manchester United's crucial 2-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Ciaran Taylor

Chelsea v Manchester United Preview

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampards youthful Chelsea in what will be a crucial clash in the race for Champions League football.

Ciaran Taylor