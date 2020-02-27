Manchester United v Club Brugge Team News

The Manchester United line-up to face Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie has been released.

Solskjaer rings seven changes from the team that bested Watford at the weekend.

This will be Odion Ighalo’s first start for Manchester United since his surprise loan move. Coming off the bench, he almost scored against Chelsea and Watford. It will also be Scott McTominay’s first start since returning from an extended injury and a second start for Eric Bailly since his return.

Bruno Fernandes starts in central midfield, a notable and encouraging change from the team that first faced Brugge last Thursday. In his fifteen-minute cameo in the first game he demonstrated his ability and attacking threat, amassing as many shots as the rest of the team had managed throughout the entire game.

On Sunday he scored his first goal against Watford in what was another impressive performance from the Portuguese star who will be sure to play a big role in tonight’s fixture.

Anthony Martial is not on the bench which will be a concern for United fans. He has hit an impressive run of form since the return from the winter break, scoring three coming into tonight’s fixture including one against Brugge in the first leg.

Martial has also looked confident in Europa league ties having scored 3 goals in 4 performances including a smooth finish after an impressive dribble against Partizan Belgrade.

Club Brugge come to Old Trafford with high hopes of an upset, Phillipe Clement’s men having put in an impressive performance against United in the first round. In the Champions league hey have demonstrated an ability to be able to outperform themselves away from home as well, drawing 2-2 with Real Madrid and pushing PSG hard despite losing 1-0.

Yet with their Captain unavailable through suspension and Emmanuel Dennis, who scored against United and twice against Real Madrid, out through injury the odds are even more so stacked against them.

