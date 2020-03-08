Manchester United v Manchester City Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thrown in some surprises with his team selection for this afternoon’s Manchester derby.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Dan James have all returned from injury to start at Old Trafford, in what looks like a three-at-the-back system.

David de Gea starts in goal, with Maguire captaining the team alongside Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in defence.

Wan-Bissaka takes up the right-wing-back position, with Brandon Williams returning on the opposite flank and the midfield occupied by Fred and Nemanja Matic, who replaces Scott McTominay.

In what looks like a dangerous attacking trio, Bruno Fernandes starts behind James and Anthony Martial, who will both provide blistering pace to trouble City’s defence.

Pep Guardiola is without Kevin De Bruyne, who doesn’t even make the squad, which has opened to door for Phil Foden to make a rare start.

He joins Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero in attack, with a still-impressive midfield three of Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva behind.

The defence could be a point of serious weakness for the visitors though, with Fernandinho acting as captain alongside Nicolas Otamendi in central.

Although they’re flanked by Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo - with Ederson behind - the duo aren’t exactly known for their speed.

Solskjaer has a few attacking options on the bench, including the in-form Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo, following his FA Cup brace on Thursday.

The Citizens’ substitutes are as intimidating as usual, including David Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.

United have certainly received the better of the boosts ahead of this one though, so confidence should be high.