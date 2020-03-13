LASK Linz 0-5 United Review: Ruthless Reds thrive in bizarre conditions

Manchester United put on a show in the Europa League once again last night, thumping LASK Linz 5-0 in an empty Linzer Stadion.

Only a couple hundred fans were allowed in the stadium to witness Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side all-but book their place in the quarter-finals with a prolific display.

Odion Ighalo's wonder-strike saw the Reds enter half-time 1-0 up, before Dan James, Juan Mata and substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira struck after the break.

It was one-way traffic throughout the whole game, with the lacklustre hosts failing to record a single shot on target.

LASK's dire display was somewhat of a surprise, considering they had toppled Sporting Lisbon and PSV Eindhoven 3-0 and 4-1 respectively at home in the group stage.

Ighalo opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, keeping his composure on the edge of the box after receiving the ball from Bruno Fernandes, before firing a wicked left-footed strike into the top left corner.

The 'Nigerian R9' left the goalkeeper with no chance, tallying his fourth goal in three United starts since his surprise January arrival.

He turned provider on 58 minutes though, feeding James down the left before the young Welshman cut inside and fired a low strike into the near bottom corner.

The 'keeper didn't even move as James ended his 32-game goalless strike emphatically on another lively performance.

Fred topped off another fantastic performance with a sumptuous through ball for Juan Mata just under 10 minutes from time, with the Spaniard picking it up centrally inside the box and slotting low past Alexander Schlager in goal.

Andreas replaced Bruno Fernandes just before Mata netted the third and Greenwood came on with five minutes left - but that didn't stop both stars from scoring.

The first substitute, Tahith Chong, marked his first appearance since committing his future to the club with an assist.

He fed Greenwood through down the left channel, with the 18-year-old smashing home at the near post as the ball cannoned of both uprights.

It was his fifth goal of the competition and helped Chong to two assists in his last two United games; a promising cameo!

Andreas finished the scoring in comedic fashion, as the Reds took an indirect free-kick quickly before the young Brazilian let fly from range.

Schlager, praised before kick-off, topped off a poor performance by letting the shot slip through his fingers and into the back of the net.

Two stoppage-time goals for Solskjaer's young side to finish the tie off, if the deal wasn't sealed beforehand.

Hopefully, if the game goes ahead, we'll see a larger youth presence in the second leg at Old Trafford, and potentially some more debuts.

I think you could field United's Under-9 side and LASK still wouldn't turn over the deficit, so it's a brilliant position to be in.

As concerns over COVID-19 grow though, it could be the last time United are in action for some time if UEFA and the Premier League take the correct measures.

If that's the case, you'd hope it doesn't halt United's phenomenal run of form at such a crucial stage of the season when the action does resume.

11 unbeaten, nine wins, two conceded, 29 scored, Fernandes is contributing, Ighalo is firing. The vibe around the club can't be tarnished at the moment, regardless.