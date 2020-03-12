Stretford Paddock
Manchester United v LASK Team News

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made five changes to the Manchester United team that beat Manchester City on Sunday but names a strong side to face LASK this evening.

The Reds will be playing in an empty Linzer Stadion as concerns over the coronavirus rise, after speculation whether the game would even go ahead in Austria.

With UEFA set to address whether to suspend European competition on Tuesday and repeated calls for the Premier League to be suspended, it could be United's last game for some time.

And it seems like Solskjaer certainly wants to leave things on a good note behind closed doors if his team selection is anything to go by.

Sergio Romero unsurprisingly starts in between the sticks, with captain Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly - replacing Victor Lindelof - in front of him.

Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back, with Brandon Williams coming in at right-back - a position he's familiar with from his youth career.

It looks like Scott McTominay replaces Nemanja Matic alongside Fred in a midfield pivot, with Bruno Fernandes starting ahead of them.

Daniel James starts on the left-wing, with Juan Mata lining up on the right and Odion Ighalo leading the line after his brace against Derby County in his last start.

It's a strong bench too, should United need to use it, including De Gea, Lindelof, Matic and Mason Greenwood.

Axel Tuanzebe, Andreas Pereira and Tahith Chong make up the substitute options, while Anthony Martial misses out altogether through injury.

Although there's uncertainty surrounding when the second leg will actually take place, United will be keen to take a huge step towards the quarter-finals tonight.

