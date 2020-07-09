Stretford Paddock
United open contract extension talks with Paul Pogba

Alex Turk

Good news, Manchester United fans... Paul Pogba could be at the club to stay.

Think back to the winter when Mino Raiola was having a public war of words with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who looked on the verge of losing his status as manager.

Pogba has barely played all season and seemed destined to leave United at the end of the season - but now things couldn't be more different.

United are enjoying one of their best runs of form since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign and the Frenchman looks happier than he's ever been at Old Trafford.

And soon, he could commit his long-term future at the club.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, United have opened talks with Mino Raiola over a contract extension for Paul Pogba.

Romano reports that the Reds haven't tabled an offer yet, but there could be hope that a new deal can be agreed this summer.

Quoted by BBC Sport, Solskjaer has insisted that United want to retain their 'best players' when asked about Pogba's future:

"Of course we want to keep the best players around the club and hopefully we can do something. We want to build a squad for the future. We have secured one at the start and another who is really experienced. But we also need players in the mid-range group. Since Paul has come back he's looking better and better. He's enjoying his football so let's see where it takes us."

With such little time left on his current deal, hopefully the club can agree what would be a widely-celebrated extension.

Il est Magnifique.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's in-depth Three-Point Preview ahead of United's trip to Villa this evening:

