Player Ratings: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Manchester United were in scintillating form once again in the Premier League tonight, romping to a 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring in brilliant fashion, before Bruno Fernandes' double ensured another comfortable triumph for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Here's how I rated the players...

David de Gea - 7

Didn't have much to do at all, but presented some heroics to deny Brighton in the second half during a slightly shaky period after Fernandes and Pogba left the pitch.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

He's looking more confident going forward the more times he does so, and he's doing so a lot with the way Solskjaer has United playing. Fourth assist of the season to supply Greenwood.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Would've been happy to see Neal Maupay starting the game as a substitute. Barely tested in comparison to his previous trips to the AMEX.

Harry Maguire - 6

Wasn't as heroic a performance than at Norwich, but did his job well against a pretty stale Brighton attack.

Luke Shaw - 7

Looked excellent going forward and was actually consistently doing so. A really good night's work and received a well-earned rest after 65 minutes.

Nemanja Matic - 7

Performed the anchorman role to perfection again and has surpassed McTominay and Fred to be recognised as the holding midfielder in Solskjaer's strongest XI. His pass to Greenwood for United's electric third was unbelievable.

Paul Pogba - 7

Oh how United have missed him. Provided the assist for Fernandes' first and United's second on a night where their relationship only grew stronger.

Mason Greenwood - 8

Greenwood is making the prospect of missing out on Jadon Sancho less and less painful. He's perfected the art of the stepover as well as any other attacker in the league, aged 18, and demonstrated his brilliant finishing ability. Deserves to keep his place.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Two more goals in his best performance since the season restart. He's now been directly involved in 10 goals in 13 appearances since his United debut in February.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Another game without a goal, but it's not like it was costly at all. He'll find the net sooner rather than later.

Anthony Martial - 5

Strangely, on a night where United largely dominated in Brighton's half, Martial didn't see much of the ball.

Scott McTominay - 6

Seems to be preferred over Fred at the moment.

Brandon Williams - 6

Good to see him receive more minutes to give Shaw a break.

Andreas Pereira - 6

He's no Fernandes.

Daniel James - 6

Pretty quiet as United closed the game off.

Odion Ighalo - 6

No chances to add to his growing goal tally.

Away from the pitch, keep updated with the latest United news by watching Tuesday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock: