FA Cup Player Ratings: Norwich City (A)

Manchester United crept into the FA Cup semi-finals at Carrow Road on Saturday evening, beating Norwich City 2-1 late in extra-time.

After a dour first-half, Odion Ighalo's clever finish put United ahead in the 51st minute before Todd Cantwell's long-range strike drew the hosts level with 15 minutes to go.

Timm Klose was shown red late in normal time, and the 10 men of Norwich were holding the Reds to a stalemate as penalties loomed.

Although Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Ighalo were all on the pitch in extra-time, Harry Maguire stepped up to send United through on 118 minutes.

It was a disappointing performance on the whole, but here's how I rated the players as they sent United to Wembley...

Sergio Romero - 5

Wasn't tested much. Would have taken a good save to stop Cantwell's curling strike, but his footwork was slow and he could've got closer to it.

Diogo Dalot - 4

With Ethan Laird knocking on the door, the chances of Dalot being moved on are growing by the appearance. Hasn't played since the start of March and it showed.

Eric Bailly - 5

I've never quite understood the number of fans that consider Bailly as a step up from Victor Lindelof. Presented questionable footwork at times and should have cleared before Cantwell's goal.

Harry Maguire - 7

Think he overlapped down the left more than Shaw at times and did well to get forward when United were searching for a goal. Netted his biggest goal for the club so far.

Luke Shaw - 5

There's no reason why Williams shouldn't start against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday. I can't describe how infuriating it is to watch Shaw jog in first gear whilst there's space to run into down the line. The one time he went for the overlap, he created a goal and his rating would be lower if he didn't do so.

Scott McTominay - 5

Showed enthusiasm but not one of his finest performances and United picked up after Pogba replaced him.

Fred - 6

Was United's best passer before going off and provided defensive energy to thwart Norwich on the counter.

Juan Mata - 4

Mata isn't a winger, so don't play him on the wing. When United needed to up the tempo and find a goal, he struggled to offer the required spark.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

His high risk, high reward style of play didn't pay off here but is was by no means an awful performance. Typical to see lots of reactionary comments online, but if that's him at his worst then United have a serious player on their hands.

Jesse Lingard - 4

Could be the last start Lingard makes for United. Tailed off after a bright start and was hooked off on the hour mark.

Odion Ighalo - 7

Five goals in four starts. Three goals in two FA Cup appearances. What more is there to say? Didn't have many chances but took his best chance in brilliant fashion.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Offered energy off the bench but fairly quiet again.

Mason Greenwood - 6

Looked very bright - much brighter than Mata anyway - and was denied a winner in normal time by Tim Krul's brilliance.

Brandon Williams - 6

Was practically playing as a defensive winger whilst on the pitch and helped United pile on the pressure.

Paul Pogba - 6

The strength, pace and creativity on show meant Pogba was the difference again for United.

Nemanja Matic - 5

Once again sat back and let the array of attacking talent on the pitch do the talking.

Anthony Martial - 5

Showed promising signs of flair.

