Player Ratings: Tottenham (A)

Alex Turk

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run to 12 games against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night, in a match where three points were there for the taking.

Steven Bergwijn profited from another David de Gea mistake the give Spurs the lead in the first-half - albeit against the run of play - with a powerful effort.

Paul Pogba entered the fray and changed the course of the game in the second-half though, winning a penalty which Bruno Fernandes calmly slotted away.

Let's take a look at how I rated the United players on a night which feels like there were two points dropped, rather than one gained...

David de Gea - 4

Watching slow-motion replays of De Gea shaking his head following a mistake is getting really tiring. The defence should've done better, but Bergwijn's - admittedly powerful - effort was aimed straight at him. Prevented United from going two behind with an acrobatic stop to dey Heung-min Son's powerful header. Following yet another clean sheet against Aston Villa, Dean Henderson is breathing right down his neck.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Spurs' goal stemmed from the other side of the pitch and looked fairly solid against tough opposition in Son. Fernandes prompted him to provide support in attack on numerous occasions but he rarely complied.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Although Maguire was more culpable for Bergwijn's opener, Lindelof was a world away from closing him down. A few instances arose where he took a dodgy touch or slightly misplaced a pass. Solskjaer's desire to sign another centre-back is understandable.

Harry Maguire - 6

Was caught flat-footed as Bergwijn raced past him to score but recovered well to record a respectable display. The skipper completed 92/98 passes (1st on pitch) as well as making 8 ball recoveries, 5 interceptions (1st on pitch) and winning all 7 aerial duels (1st on pitch). Would be higher if he wasn't caught out for the goal.

Luke Shaw - 6

Similarly to Maguire, Shaw was partly at fault for the Spurs goal but soon settled into the game. He created the joint-most chances (2), made the second-most final third passes (14), completed the joint-most take-ons (4) and made 3 interceptions.

Scott McTominay - 7

Very vocal and covered blade after blade of grass. Probably makes up United's strongest midfield alongside Fernandes and Pogba. A good return.

Fred - 6

Not a bad performance by any means, but was outclassed by the man who replaced him - Pogba. There's a lot of promise in the midfield pairing of Fred and McTominay.

Daniel James - 4

Simply didn't show enough quality on the ball and couldn't utilise his main threat - pace - due to Jose Mourinho's low block. Was pocketed by Ben Davies before unsurprisingly being hooked after an hour.

Bruno Fernandes - 8 (MOTM)

Six Premier League appearances, six Man of the Match awards for Fernandes. Not to forget his tally now reads three goals and three assists in those games. His positive impact struck again, and long may it continue.

Marcus Rashford - 4

A heroic performance off the pitch over the last week, but Rashford was largely ineffective here. He received the ball in promising positions but failed to make much happen. Hopefully, it's just cobwebs after such a long spell away.

Anthony Martial - 4

20 touches. Martial touched the ball just 20 times but almost scored as Hugo Lloris brilliantly denied an equaliser. The way Spurs set up really didn't suit Martial but he'll still be confident of building on his best individual season at United yet.

Mason Greenwood (62') - 5

Almost won it late on with a low-driven right-footed shot. Looked lively and demonstrated impressive physicality. Would make sense to see him replace James next Wednesday.

Paul Pogba (63') - 7

United would've lost if Pogba didn't take to the pitch - simple as. Had Eric Dier on strings to win the penalty which drew the Reds level. An immaculate switch to Rashford on the half volley was enough to advertise his class. Must start against Sheffield United.

Nemanja Matic (78') - 6

Helped Pogba and Fernandes push forward in search of an equaliser and winner.

Odion Ighalo (78') - 5

Offered a different threat than Martial but a chance didn't arise.

Eric Bailly (89') - N/A

A late introduction to secure the point.

Be sure to check out the Match Review on Stretford Paddock, with Adam Bagueley and Joe Smith:

