United Player Ratings: West Ham United (H)

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by David Moyes' West Ham United on Wednesday night but moved up to third in the Premier League.

A ridiculous handball by Paul Pogba consequenced in Michail Antonio putting the Hammers 1-0 up at half-time from the penalty spot.

Mason Greenwood provided a brilliant finish to level to score in the second half though, as United were frustrated once again at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looked exhausted and are seemingly crawling towards a top-four spot ahead of the trip to Leicester City this Sunday.

Here's how the players rated:

David de Gea - 6

No mistakes today. Made a very good save to deny Jarrod Bowen in the second half.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 4

Substituted at half-time and rightly so. He wasn't awful and found himself in decent attacking areas, but looked clumsy defensively and was booked for a very poor challenge. What has Diogo Dalot done to Solskjaer?

Victor Lindelof - 6

Almost put West Ham ahead but forced a good reaction save from De Gea in the first half. Was just as good as Maguire.

Harry Maguire - 7

A solid game from an individual standpoint.

Brandon Williams - 6

Looked lively going forward but he's the type of player that feeds off energy around him and that was missing tonight.

Paul Pogba - 4

A sheer act of cowardice to concede the penalty and send United into half-time a goal down. Some fine long-range passing on display as usual but failed to bolster United's creativity.

Nemanja Matic - 5

Should've come off sooner with Leicester in mind. Made the most passes on the park by a distance but struggled to keep up with the increased tempo. Tired.

Mason Greenwood - 7

17 goals for the season now - no teenager has ever scored more in a single season for United. Terrific finish.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Miscontrolled Rashford's pass for what would have been a glorious opportunity to give United an early lead. He's simply been run into the ground but will be crucial against Leicester.

Marcus Rashford - 4

Produced some good passes as he continues to develop as a playmaker but ineffective in the final third.

Anthony Martial - 6

Received little service but demonstrated tidy link-up play with Greenwood to craft United's equaliser.

Sub: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (46') - 6

Came on at half-time and was a visible upgrade on Fosu-Mensah. No United player made more tackles (2) or interceptions (4) than him in the 45 minutes he was on...

Sub: Odion Ighalo (85') - 5

Came on late, but missed a fine chance to put United ahead late on from Greenwood's pull-back.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Review following Manchester United's 1-1 draw against West Ham United...