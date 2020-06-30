Stretford Paddock
Player Profile: Paul Pogba vs Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood are at the forefront of conversation following tonight's sublime 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Paul Pogba once again proved just how much Manchester United have missed his services this season.

Pogba returned to full fitness in time for the season restart, making just five Premier League appearances before then due to frustrating injury problems.

He's been in scintillating form as of late though, with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes seemingly giving him new life at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old looks to be enjoying his football more than he has done in a very long time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it's truly showing in his performances.

Let's delve into his game by numbers against Brighton, which make more impressive reading when you consider he only played for 65 minutes...

Pogba provided his first assist since returning from injury, as he teed up Fernandes before the Portuguese playmaker fired in United's second.

That was one of two chances he created on the night as he constantly looked to make things tick, maintaining an 86% pass accuracy.

He completed more final third passes than any other player on the pitch (19) and also looked full of confidence on the ball, boasting a 100% dribble success rate.

Pogba's defensive game looks to be coming a long way alongside the influence of Nemanja Matic too, with only the Serbian (6) making more ball recoveries than him for United (5).

I won't be the only one that simply can't wait to watch him in action again when Bournemouth visit Old Trafford at the weekend.

Be sure to watch an in-depth discussion about the Brighton win over on Stretford Paddock with the Match Review:

