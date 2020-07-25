Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Predicted United XI: Leicester City (A)

Alex Turk

The Manchester United players will be fighting for their own futures at Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

United visit the King Power Stadium knowing just one point is enough to swap the Europa League for the glory of being a Champions League club again.

Here's who I think will start for what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season...

GK - David de Gea

Can hopefully finish a mistake-filled campaign with a heroic clean sheet that guarantees a top-four spot. May be his last appearance of the season.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Only played 45 minutes against West Ham United and realistically, you can't bench your best defender on a day where you simply can't concede.

CB - Victor Lindelof

Eric Bailly is likely to remain absent.

CB - Harry Maguire

Should become the first United outfield player to start all 38 Premier League games since Gary Pallister in 1995.

LB - Luke Shaw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been very coy over Shaw's availability this weekend. If he's not ready, I'd opt for a more defensive option in Timothy Fosu-Mensah over Brandon Williams.

CM - Paul Pogba

A player that needs to be playing in the Champions League. Let's see him fight for it.

CM - Nemanja Matic

He's going to be crucial in protecting the defence when the pressure in on and setting off counter-attacks.

RW - Mason Greenwood

It wouldn't be surprising to see Solskjaer opt for Dan James, who can use his pace and energy to cover Wan-Bissaka defensively, but United should look to attack.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

Arguably United's most crucial aspect of their push for a top-four spot. Looks tired but it'd be a huge call to rest him.

LW - Marcus Rashford

I think if anyone in this predicted line-up will miss out, other than Shaw, it's Rashford. He's been over-used since returning from such a worrying injury and needs a prolonged break. Could play a big part if he's feeling it though.

ST - Anthony Martial

Will be hoping to end his best Premier League campaign yet with a big goal, or two...

Keep up to date with the latest United transfer news with the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson on Stretford Paddock...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Premier League Preview: Leicester City (A)

Manchester United travel to Leicester City on Sunday knowing if they avoid defeat, Champions League football will be secured.

Alex Turk

Declan Rice: The classy midfielder to fill United's inevitable Nemanja Matic-size void

Declan Rice could be the prime candidate to replace Nemanja Matic at Manchester United, so how did he perform for West Ham United in Wednesday's 1-1 draw?

Alex Turk

Manchester United vs West Ham United: A Review

Manchester United were unconvincing during their 1-1 draw against David Moyes' Hammers. Despite moving to third, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unimpressed with this performance, with a series of mistakes made all over the pitch. This article addresses where improvement is needed for the final and vital game against Leicester City.

OmarGarrick

How the West Ham draw proved Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in a league of his own at United

How the West Ham United draw proved Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in a league of his own at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer: As the games come, goals will flow for Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained how as long as the games keep coming, goals will keep flowing for Mason Greenwood in a Manchester United shirt.

Alex Turk

Maguire: United will be ready for Leicester ultimatum

Harry Maguire has insisted Manchester United will be ready to battle Leicester City for a Champions League spot on Sunday.

Alex Turk

United Player Ratings: West Ham United (H)

Manchester United's players looked exhausted as they were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Alex Turk

United Team News: West Ham United (H)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes to his Manchester United team against West Ham United this evening.

Alex Turk

What United have to do to secure Champions League football this week

Let's explain what Manchester United have to do to secure Champions League football this week, with two Premier League games remaining.

Alex Turk

Premier League Preview: West Ham United (H)

Manchester United host West Ham United on Wednesday night, knowing a win would put them one point away from Champions League football.

Alex Turk