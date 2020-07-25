Predicted United XI: Leicester City (A)

The Manchester United players will be fighting for their own futures at Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

United visit the King Power Stadium knowing just one point is enough to swap the Europa League for the glory of being a Champions League club again.

Here's who I think will start for what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season...

GK - David de Gea

Can hopefully finish a mistake-filled campaign with a heroic clean sheet that guarantees a top-four spot. May be his last appearance of the season.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Only played 45 minutes against West Ham United and realistically, you can't bench your best defender on a day where you simply can't concede.

CB - Victor Lindelof

Eric Bailly is likely to remain absent.

CB - Harry Maguire

Should become the first United outfield player to start all 38 Premier League games since Gary Pallister in 1995.

LB - Luke Shaw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been very coy over Shaw's availability this weekend. If he's not ready, I'd opt for a more defensive option in Timothy Fosu-Mensah over Brandon Williams.

CM - Paul Pogba

A player that needs to be playing in the Champions League. Let's see him fight for it.

CM - Nemanja Matic

He's going to be crucial in protecting the defence when the pressure in on and setting off counter-attacks.

RW - Mason Greenwood

It wouldn't be surprising to see Solskjaer opt for Dan James, who can use his pace and energy to cover Wan-Bissaka defensively, but United should look to attack.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

Arguably United's most crucial aspect of their push for a top-four spot. Looks tired but it'd be a huge call to rest him.

LW - Marcus Rashford

I think if anyone in this predicted line-up will miss out, other than Shaw, it's Rashford. He's been over-used since returning from such a worrying injury and needs a prolonged break. Could play a big part if he's feeling it though.

ST - Anthony Martial

Will be hoping to end his best Premier League campaign yet with a big goal, or two...

