Predicted XI: Aston Villa (A)

Manchester United travel to relegation-threatened Aston Villa tonight, in hope of taking another big step towards Champions League qualification.

The Reds will be vying to make it 17 games unbeaten with a win at Villa Park, which would close to gap on Leicester City in fourth to just one point.

There are a lot of games ahead, but I still think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will name an unchanged team for the fourth outing running.

Here's my predicted XI...

GK - David de Gea

He'll overtake Peter Schmeichel and become the second-most played goalkeeper in United's history on his 399th appearance.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Some suggestions he could fill in for Lindelof at centre-half if the Swede is absent, but expect him to keep his place at the right side of the defence.

CB - Victor Lindelof

Was forced off at half-time against AFC Bournemouth with a back problem, but has been training since and should start again. Expect Eric Bailly to be his replacement, if he doesn't make it.

CB - Harry Maguire

The ever-present captain will be... present again.

LB - Luke Shaw

He's hit a good patch of form while playing in all 16 of United's unbeaten games since the defeat against Burnley in January and should make it 17 here.

CM - Paul Pogba

Has excelled in a deeper role while Fernandes has thrived in the more advanced areas and looks the happiest he's ever been in a United shirt.

CM - Nemanja Matic

If anyone's going to be rested, it's Matic. I think he'll get a chance to celebrate his new contract with another appearance in midfield though.

RW - Mason Greenwood

He's one of the hottest names in the Premier League right now and will be chomping at the bit to find the net in his third consecutive outing.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

With no Fernandes, this United team aren't at their strongest. Simple as that. He's acted as a proper workhorse since joining and the team are reaping the rewards.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Great to see him back on the scoresheet against Bournemouth and he can hopefully increase his season tally here.

ST - Anthony Martial

His stunning strike last time out helped him hit the 15-goal landmark for the season - now he'll be aiming for 20.

