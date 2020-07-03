Stretford Paddock
Predicted XI: AFC Bournemouth (H)

Alex Turk

Manchester United enter Saturday's clash against AFC Bournemouth looking to go 16 games unbeaten, the club's longest run without defeat since the 2012/13 season.

Realistically, United are eyeing victory and with that, three points that would see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side leapfrog Chelsea into fourth in the Premier League.

Bournemouth seem destined for relegation and visit Old Trafford on the back of seven straight defeats away from home, scoring just twice in that period.

With the Reds looking at their strongest for a very long time, let's see who I think will start against Eddie Howe's strugglers...

GK - David de Gea

Six clean sheets in his last eight Premier League outings and now just three clean sheets behind Golden Glove leader Nick Pope.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Ethan Laird has been drafted into the first-team but no one's properly challenging 'The Spider' for his right-back spot yet. Can he bag assists in three straight games?

CB - Victor Lindelof

He's cemented his status as Maguire's first-choice centre-back partner since the restart and has helped United to two clean sheets in their three league games back.

CB - Harry Maguire

The captain has contributed towards taking United's defence to the next level since his arrival and deserves to play Champions League football. Now is the time to earn it.

LB - Luke Shaw

Probably one of his best performances so far this season at Brighton and is a real threat going forward when he consistently gets forward. Brandon Williams may have to wait for his next start.

CM - Nemanja Matic

This is a tricky one. Matic deserves to start but he could be rested here - not dropped - for Scott McTominay or Fred. I'm convinced we'll see a *spoilers* unchanged team though.

CM - Paul Pogba

The dynamic Frenchman genuinely looks the happiest he's been since returning to United back in 2016 under Solskjaer and takes this team to the next level. New contract loading?

RW - Mason Greenwood

It's a no brainer, this one. The 18-year-old has proven he's got what it takes to make the right-wing position his own until the end of the season at least. A goal and an assist against Brighton, and similarly vulnerable opposition up next.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

Two more goals at the AMEX Stadium. No Premier League player has been directly involved in more goals than him since he arrived (8) and only Anthony Martial (6) has scored more than he has (5). Solskjaer's star man.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Lit up Old Trafford along with Pogba in this fixture last season and it could finally be the time he breaks his duck since the restart.

ST - Anthony Martial

His first senior hatrick last time out at Old Trafford. Same again please, Tony!

Be sure to watch the Three-Point Preview with Alex Bagueley and Ronaldo Brown over on Stretford Paddock:

