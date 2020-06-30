Predicted XI: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Manchester United head to the AMEX Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion this evening, as the bid for a top-four spot continues.

The Reds have lost on both times they've visited the AMEX, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to manage there and will be hoping to continue the 14-match unbeaten run.

Anything but a win isn't enough to maintain the pressure, and I think Solskjaer will go unchanged from the brilliant 3-0 win against Sheffield United last time out...

GK - David de Gea

Five clean sheets in his last seven league appearances and will be hoping to thwart Brighton's biggest threat, Neal Maupay to make it six in eight.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka will be in prime condition for the trip to the south coast after not even travelling to face Norwich at the weekend.

CB - Victor Lindelof

Eric Bailly wasn't convincing when given a chance to play on Saturday and I fully expect Lindelof to return to the starting set-up here.

CB - Harry Maguire (c)

Maguire put in a proper captain's performance against Norwich and is just seven games away from playing every single minute in the Premier League for United this season.

LB - Luke Shaw

Solskjaer heralded Shaw's form in his pre-match press conference after starting him in United's last 14 games - it'll probably hit 15 here. However, he did play 120 minutes against Norwich and Williams could very well get a chance.

CM - Nemanja Matic

He was excellent against Sheffield United and after spending more than half of Saturday's cup clash on the bench, Matic should be ready to start again at the AMEX.

CM - Paul Pogba

Pogba looked like United's most creative spark after coming on at Carrow Road and if fit, is a vital starter to have the best chance of getting a good result.

RW - Mason Greenwood

He looked promising again after coming on against Norwich and is still searching for his first goal since the restart - Greenwood should regain his place over Dan James.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

I'd be surprised to see Fernandes last the whole game after working hard for 120 minutes against Norwich, but he must start if United want the best chance of winning.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Rashford looks sharp but seems off the pace since the season restart, but he's scored in United's last two against Brighton and will be vying to return to the scoresheet here.

ST - Anthony Martial

After scoring the first senior hatrick of his career against Sheffield United last week, Martial will be looking to continue his form in front of goal.

