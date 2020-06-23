Predicted XI: Sheffield United (H)

Manchester United are back in action on Wednesday night, with top-four rivals Sheffield United visiting Old Trafford.

The Reds are coming off the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur and look to boost their pursuit of Champions League football.

Sheffield United are missing some key defensive names, whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently working with the strongest squad at his disposal since becoming manager.

As United return to the Theatre of Dreams, I think we'll see a change of system, with Solskjaer making two changes from the Spurs stalemate.

Here's my Predicted XI...

GK - David de Gea

He made a mistake against Spurs, but Steven Bergwijn's goal rooted from a flurry of errors and unsurprisingly, the goalkeeper absorbed the most blame.

Realistically, De Gea has conceded just two goals in his last six Premier League appearances and at the moment, remains United's best choice.

RCB - Victor Lindelof

Solskjaer confirmed Lindelof is fit after being substituted with a knock on Friday night, so he should keep his place over Eric Bailly.

CB - Harry Maguire

The United captain was one of those most at fault for Bergwijn's first-half strike last time out but is undoubtedly Solskjaer's strongest option in central defence.

LCB - Luke Shaw

Some of Shaw's best form in a United shirt has come whilst operating as the left-centre-back in a defensive three, under Solskjaer.

Sheffield United don't boast barrels of pace going forward so this isn't the game for Bailly; I'm confident Shaw will do a better job than Phil Jones managed in November.

RWB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka has shown exciting improvements in his attacking game across the course of this season and should have freedom to demonstrate that in this one.

CM - Scott McTominay

What better way to celebrate a new five-year contract than to feature in a midfield alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

The Blades are a physical side, so McTominay poses as a better option than Fred from the get-go.

CM - Paul Pogba

It would just be Pogba's sixth Premier League start of the season, but if he's ready than it's seriously a no brainer to include him.

The Frenchman's tremendous impact at Spurs told fans all they needed to know about whether he's ready to return to regular football.

LWB - Brandon Williams

In the second change, I think Williams will be reinstalled in place of Daniel James - no directly, of course.

The 19-year-old netted his first and only goal for the first-team in the reverse fixture, and should thrive on the opportunity to provide attacking width down the left again.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes' performance against Spurs was everything United fans missed during the break and more - he hasn't missed a beat whatsoever.

If anything, it proved that he can line up alongside Pogba effectively and he'll have an important job to play in the two runners in front of him here.

ST - Marcus Rashford

Rashford looked to bear a bit of rust to shake off at Spurs but as United's - arguably - best player this season, there's no need to drop him so soon.

A strike partnership with Martial has worked well on numerous occasions this term, and the Reds will need as much attacking firepower as possible to breach a tricky defensive set-up.

ST - Anthony Martial

Martial seriously failed to get to grips with the game last time out, but he should be seeing plenty more of the ball in this one.

