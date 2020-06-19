Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Today's the day; Manchester United return as they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in North London, with kick-off scheduled for 20:15 BST.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a virtually fully fit squad to take to face Jose Mourinho's side in what will be United's first competitive game in over three months.

Defensive duo Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones will miss out, however, Eric Bailly, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have all used lockdown to return to fitness.

Could all three feature at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Let's go through the team I think Solskjaer will put out this evening...

GK - David de Gea

A no-brainer to start with. De Gea has played every single minute of United's Premier League campaign so far and, barring late misfortune, that won't change here.

RB - Aaron Wan Bissaka

With Spurs likely to have their attacking big guns - Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn - back fit and fighting, United will need stability in defence. Conveniently enough, Solskjaer has one of the best one-on-one defenders in Europe at his disposal.

CB - Victor Lindelof

In a toss-up between Lindelof and Bailly, the former is the more likely candidate to start here. Lindelof and Maguire have firmly been United's first-choice centre-back pairing this season, but there'll certainly be game time on offer for Bailly further down the line.

CB - Harry Maguire (c)

Not only is Maguire the Reds' captain, but he's helped grow the defence to enough level in his debut campaign at Old Trafford. During the 11-match unbeaten run before the break, 29 goals were scored and just two were conceded - the 27-year-old had a big say in that.

LB - Luke Shaw

This is a tough one; Shaw could feature at left-back or as the left-sided centre-back in a back three here but a back four looks more likely. Brandon Williams' emergence has sparked new life into Shaw and hopefully, he can carry his form into the run-in.

RCM - Scott McTominay

It's unlikely Paul Pogba will be ready for a full game after accumulating around nine months on the sideline across the season. With that being said, McTominay will have a chance to build his promising partnership with Fred.

LCM - Fred

The Brazilian has been one of United's best players this season and should be hungry to finish with a flourish. With Spurs likely to let the visitors have the ball, Nemanja Matic probably isn't the right man to use here. Fred is far quicker in transition and must start.

RW - Daniel James

Mason Greenwood has come back from the break looking like a new player, adding 3kg of muscle since his last appearance, but he may start on the bench here. James' pace could be crucial in stretching the compact Spurs defence, especially with Fernandes now behind to pick him out.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes was probably the first name on the team sheet, even before De Gea - that says something. The Portuguese playmaker has been named Man of the Match in all nine of his United appearances so far and could prove crucial in creating chances tonight. If anyone in this side can unlock Mourinho's defensive set-up, it's Fernandes.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Rashford has become a hero off the pitch over the last year, but truth be told, he's been a bit of the hero on it for United this season. In the reverse fixture, the 22-year-old put on one of his most impressive displays for the club yet, netting a brace to top it off. He's simply in his element coming off the left flank as an inside forward and will be thriving on the opportunity to return from injury and continue his goal tally.

ST - Anthony Martial

With the likes of Rashford, Pogba and Fernandes now likely to be feeding Martial, he could expect more chances than ever before. With solid competition in Odion Ighalo and Greenwood, the Frenchman will be eager to continue his fine goalscoring campaign - his best season for goals at United yet.

