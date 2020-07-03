Premier League Preview: AFC Bournemouth (H)

Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon in search of extending the club's stunning turn of form.

The Reds will move above Chelsea before their match in the evening with a win and continue to pile the pressure on Leicester City in the race for a top-four spot.

Let's preview what is a must-win fixture...

Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Phil Jones will return to training in a few weeks but Axel Tuanzebe will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Ethan Laird has been drafted into the first-team squad, as planned, but won’t feature against Bournemouth.

Angel Gomes, of course, is no longer available for selection after leaving the club this week.

Bournemouth could be weakened further, with Eddie Howe saying: “We’ve got a couple of players we need to check; we’ll see how they are before we name our squad.”

Callum Wilson is serving the final instalment of a two-game suspension after picking up ten yellow cards and won’t feature.

Defensive duo Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis will also remain absent as they recover from knee injuries.

Past Meetings

United lost 1-0 against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium earlier this season but won six of the seven previous meetings, drawing the other.

The Cherries have never won at Old Trafford in eight attempts, with United winning seven of those meetings.

H2H History:

United – 11 (65%)

Bournemouth – 3 (17.5%)

Draws – 3 (17.5%)

Manager H2H:

Ole and Eddie Howe are tied one game-a-piece.

November 2019: Bournemouth 1-0 United

December 2018: United 4-1 Bournemouth

Form

United are now unbeaten in 15 games, a run stretching back to January (11W 4D).

Since losing 2-0 to Burnley in January, the Reds have scored 13 and haven’t conceded a single goal at Old Trafford (4W 1D).

LAST THREE RESULTS:

Brighton 0-3 United

Norwich 1-2 United (a.e.t)

United 3-0 Sheffield United

Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven Premier League games and slump in 19th.

Howe's side have lost their last seven away games, scoring just twice in that torrid period.

They haven’t won away from home since December when they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

LAST THREE RESULTS:

Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Player To Watch – Mason Greenwood

Greenwood will be chomping at the bit to build on his goal and assist against Brighton in this one and it'd be very surprising to see him dropped.

The 18-year-old has the opportunity to make the right-wing position his own until, at least, the end of the season.

He currently has six goals in six league starts this season – playing against a vulnerable Bournemouth defence gives him a chance to improve that further.

