Premier League Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night, in a bid to strengthen their top-four bid.

The Reds are coming off the back of a big victory against Norwich City at Carrow Road, which earnt progression to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Trips to the AMEX Stadium haven't produced fond memories in recent years though, so let's preview what's in store...

Team News

There are no fresh injury concerns after Norwich, with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe expected to remain absent through injury.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes played 120 minutes on Saturday, but should still be in contention to start.

Adam Webster has featured 25 times for Brighton in the league this season, but limped off with a hamstring injury after just 24 minutes against Leicester City on Tuesday.

Tricky winger Jose Izquierdo also won’t feature with a knee problem, but striker Steven Alzate is in contention to return to action.

Past Meetings

United have won the last two games against Brighton 3-1 and 2-1, both at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford scoring in both.

The Reds have lost both of their only two visits to the AMEX Stadium though, 3-2 and 1-0 under Jose Mourinho.

H2H History:

United and Brighton have only ever met five times in the Premier League and 22 times in history.

United – 14 (67%)

Sheffield United – 3 (14%)

Draws – 5 (19%)

Manager H2H:

United’s 3-1 win over Brighton in November was the only time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Graham Potter have faced each other.

Form

United are now unbeaten in 14 games, a run stretching back to January (10W 4D).

Three of the four draws in the run have come away from home though, with the Reds proving unable to win their last two Premier League games on the road.

LAST THREE PL AWAY RESULTS:

Spurs 1-1 United

Everton 1-1 United

Chelsea 0-2 United

Before the win against Arsenal earlier this month, Brighton were on a 10-match winless run (6D 4L).

Brighton have won just two of their last 10 home games (4D 4L).

The Seagulls have looked an improved side since the restart though, and are steering clear of relegation after a win against Arsenal and draw against Leicester.

LAST THREE PL HOME RESULTS:

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

Brighton 0-1 Palace

Brighton 1-1 Watford

Player To Watch – MARCUS RASHFORD

Rashford is fully fit but has looked a bit off the pace since the season’s restart, but this game presents a good chance to get back in the goals.

He’s scored in United’s last two games against Brighton, both of them coming from cutting in from the left.

The 22-year-old played a big part in Martial’s hatrick against Sheffield United and should be relatively fresh after not starting at the weekend.

