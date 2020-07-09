Premier League Preview: Aston Villa (A)

Manchester United are back in action this evening, as a potential banana skin at relegation-threatened Aston Villa awaits.

United travel to Villa Park hoping to close the gap on the top four to just one point, with four Premier League games remaining.

It could be the ultimate audition for Jack Grealish ahead of his seemingly-impending move to Old Trafford this summer - and that could be bad news for the Reds.

Let's preview what will hopefully be another win on the road...

TEAM NEWS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a full squad to pick from, apart from Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe who will likely miss the rest of the season.

Victor Lindelof is a doubt, however, after picking up a back injury against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, but has trained in the build-up.

Key duo Tyrone Mings and Grealish picked up knocks in the defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, but Dean Smith has confirmed both have trained since.

Tom Heaton, Matt Targett and Wesley are all still sidelined with long-term injuries, whilst Frederic Guilbert and Bjorn Engels are yet to feature since the restart.

PAST MEETINGS

Villa held United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December, but haven’t beaten the Reds since 10 years earlier, in December 2009.

The Villans' last Premier League win against United before that game was all the way back in 1995 at Villa Park.

United are unbeaten in 15 games against Villa, winning 11 and drawing 4 (34 goals scored, 12 conceded).

Three of those four draws have come at Villa Park though, with United winning the other 5 visits in that 15-game run.

H2H History:

United – 98 (52%)

Villa – 49 (26%)

Draws – 40 (22%)

Manager H2H:

The 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December is the only time Ole and Dean Smith have met.

FORM

United are now unbeaten in 16 games, a run stretching back to January (12W 4D).

Since the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool six months ago, United have won seven and drawn three of their last 10 away games (25 scored, 4 conceded).

Last 3 Premier League Results:

United 5-2 Bournemouth

Brighton 0-3 United

United 3-0 Sheffield United

Five of Villa’s seven Premier League wins this season have come at Villa Park, but they’ve failed to win their last 5 games on home turf.

Villa are on a 10-match winless run (8L 2), scoring just six goals in that period, but have faced five of the Premier League’s top six in their last seven games.

Last 3 Premier League Results:

Liverpool 2-0 Villa

Villa 0-1 Wolves

Newcastle 1-1 Villa

THE OPPOSITION: A TACTICAL VIEW

Villa currently sit 18th in the Premier League relegation zone, four points behind Watford and West Ham United with a game in hand on the former.

Dean Smith has commonly utilised a 4-3-3 system this season, 17 times, with Anwar El Ghazi on the right and Jack Grealish on the left of either Wesley or Mbwana Samatta upfront.

Against United last time out, Villa used width effectively on the counter-attack by giving the ball to Grealish down the left, who would then either cut inside to positive effect or cross the ball in for a target man

Strengths:

Attacking set-pieces: They’ve scored 12 goals from set-pieces in the PL this season, a third of the 36 goals they’ve scored altogether.

Getting shots away: Villa have averaged 12.1 shots on goal per PL game this season, 4.3 coming from outside the box.

Weaknesses:

Protecting leads: They’ve gone on to drop points in nine games where they’ve led in the PL this season.

Defending counter-attacks: Villa have regularly been caught out on the counter and with the pace at United’s disposal, could be a serious weak point as they search for three points in the relegation battle.

Key Player – Jack Grealish

He could very well be playing for United next season, but he’s certainly the biggest threat we face whilst he’s still a Villa player and his stunning goal at Old Trafford earlier in the season tells you all you need to know about his talent.

In this poor Villa side, he’s contributed to 15 goals in 35 appearances in all comps this term (9G 6A).

He’s most commonly featured as a left-winger, but Dean Smith has also utilised him as a central attacking midfielder or the most advanced in a midfield three.

Grealish has created 82 chances in the PL this season, only Kevin De Bruyne has created more.

He’s an absolute menace with the ball at his feet, with no one being fouled more than the ridiculous 151 times Grealish has in the PL this season. Wilfried Zaha is the closest in that sense, being fouled 106 times.

PLAYER TO WATCH – BRUNO FERNANDES

Who else? Since Bruno Fernandes’ January arrival, only Anthony Martial has scored more PL goals (8) than he has (6).

No one has provided more PL assists than Fernandes whilst he’s been in England (5) and he’ll be looking to make things tick again against a potential banana skin in Villa.

Solskjaer has rightly used Fernandes as much as possible during this hectic period, but he’s now had a much-needed five-day rest since the Bournemouth game.

Take him out of this United side and it moves back down a level – simple as that – so the Reds will once again need to search for him going forward and let the magic happen.

Be sure to watch the Three-Point Preview on Stretford Paddock, ahead of United's trip to Villa Park this evening: