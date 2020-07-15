Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace (A)

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Thursday night, in what has become a must-win game in the race for a top-four spot.

Following the frustrating draw to Southampton at Old Trafford last time out, Champions League qualification is still in United's hands.

However, the Reds must win their last three games, including on the final day against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Let's preview a weirdly nerve-racking test to come...

Team News

With the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea coming up on Sunday, Solskjaer may look towards slight rotation in this one.

After both going off injured against Southampton, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams haven’t trained over the past two days and are considered doubts.

Palace will be without first-choice striker Christian Benteke after he was sent off following full-time at Aston Villa last time out.

Top scorer Jordan Ayew is likely to move into a central role, with Andros Townsend the likely candidate to come in on the wing.

Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp should all remain sidelined.

Past Meetings

United have won 11 of their last 14 meetings against Palace (2D 1L) but were beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier this season.

The Reds have won on their last 4 trips to Palace, with both teams scoring in each game, and haven’t lost at Selhurst Park since 1991.

H2H History:

United – 37 (66%)

Palace – 8 (14%)

Draws – 11 (20%)

Manager H2H:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Roy Hodgson have one win-a-piece against each other.

Solskjaer took charge of the 3-1 win at Palace last season before Hodgson handed United our first defeat of this campaign at Old Trafford in August.

Form

United are now 18 games unbeaten, our longest run without defeat since 2011 - 29 games (19W 10D) under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since losing at Liverpool in January, United have won 8 and drawn 3 of the 11 away games that followed (28F 4A).

Last Three Away Results:

Aston Villa 0-3 United

Brighton 0-3 United

Norwich 1-2 United (a.e.t)

Palace have been in horrendous form after lockdown, losing their last 5 games, scoring just twice and conceding 13.

They’ve failed to score in 4 of their 6 games since the restart.

Last Three Results:

Aston Villa 2-0 Palace

Palace 2-3 Chelsea

Leicester 3-0 Palace

The Opposition: A Tactical View

Palace were enjoying a run of 4 consecutive wins before lockdown, but have since lost their last 5 games and now sit in 14th, but are safe from relegation.

Roy Hodgson favours a sturdy 4-5-1 system which he’s used 23 times in the PL this season, using captain Luka Milivojevic as the anchorman behind a midfield four supplying the lone striker.

Against United last time out, Palace heavily attacked down the left, doubling up with Jeffrey Schlupp in a more advanced position and Patrick van Aanholt constantly overlapping – a move which led to their late winner.

Strengths:

Aerial duels: Palace have a very tall team with the likes of Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho, and could be heavily targeting them on set-pieces.

Holding onto leads: In the 14 PL games Palace have taken the lead in this season, they’ve gone on to win 11 of them.

Weaknesses:

Don’t challenge GKs: Palace have been unbelievably hesitant to take shots on goal this season (9.8 per game) and it’s why they’ve scored the second-least amount of goals (30) behind Norwich (26).

Only Sheffield United (9.5) have averaged fewer shots per game – obviously to greater effect.

Defending counter-attacks: Palace aren’t blessed with pace in defence, with Dann, Sakho and Joel Ward likely to start, so United will finish their chances when attacking in numbers.

Key Player – Jordan Ayew:

You’d expect to pinpoint Wilfried Zaha as Palace’s star man but he hasn’t lived up to the billing this season, scoring just 4 PL goals.

Ayew has been involved with a third of Palace’s 30 PL goals (9G 1A) whilst mainly playing on the wing, and with Benteke suspended he should line up centrally this time out.

He’s not your typical dangerman, but his pace and finishing instinct can’t be underestimated when United’s first-choice centre-backs aren’t blessed with speed.

Player To Watch – Anthony Martial

He enjoyed one of his best individual displays against Southampton, providing a clever assist for Marcus Rashford before scoring a stunning goal minutes later.

His ability to hold to ball up and involve other attackers around him has come a long way this season, most notably his regular link-ups with Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

It’s hard to see Ole resting him, despite the cup semi-final this weekend, as he looks to build on the best goalscoring season of his career so far.

Be sure to watch Stretford Paddock's 'The Preview' for in-depth analysis ahead of United's trip to Palace on Thursday: