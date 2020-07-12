Premier League Preview: Southampton (H)

Manchester United are looking to finally enter the Premier League top four without rivals holding a game in hand on Monday night.

Southampton visit Old Trafford looking to disrupt United's pursuit of Champions League football, but the Reds will be focused on making it 18 games unbeaten with a big win.

Team News

As it’s been with every one of our previews so far since the restart, Solskjaer has a clean bill of health apart from Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

We could potentially see changes though, with this game the first of three over the next week in a run that includes the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Southampton are missing some notable names, with Yan Valery, Sofiane Boufal and Moussa Djenepo all expected to be absent

Yan Vestegaard, who scored the Saints' equaliser in the reverse fixture, faces a late fitness test, but Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident he’ll recover from a thigh problem

Past Meetings

United have won just two of the last six home Premier League meetings with Southampton, losing two and drawing two, and have failed to score in three of them

The Reds are unbeaten in the clubs' last eight meetings though, but four of the last six league meetings have ended in draws.

H2H History:

United – 65 (52%)

Southampton – 28 (22%)

Draws – 33 (26%)

Manager H2H:

Ralph Hasenhuttl hasn’t defeated Solskjaer in two attempts.

Solskjaer managed the 3-2 win at Old Trafford last season, before the 1-1 draw at St Mary’s earlier this term.

Form

United are now unbeaten in 17 games (13W 4D) - 18 games would be the longest run since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season.

Since losing to Burnley at Old Trafford in January, United have won five and drawn one of the six home games that followed (18 scored, 2 conceded).

Last Three Premier League Results:

Aston Villa 0-3 United

United 5-2 Bournemouth

Brighton 0-3 United

- Southampton have had a complete turnaround in form since the restart and have comfortably avoided relegation, winning three and losing just one of their five games back so far

- The Saints have looked most impressive on the road since the restart, collecting 7 out of 9 points, scoring 7 and conceding just twice.

Last Three Premier League Results:

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Southampton 1-0 Man City

Watford 1-3 Southampton

The Opposition: A Tactical View

Their strong form following the restart has seen Southampton rise up to 12th in the Premier League, five points off a top-half finish

Hasenhuttl prefers a classic 4-4-2 system, which he’s used 21 times in the PL this season, utilising pace on the wings through Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond to supply their main attacking outlet, Danny Ings, up top.

Against United last time out, Southampton looked to expose their weakness down the right with Ashley Young in defence and it came to good effect, scoring their late equaliser from a cross in that area.

They could look to do the same in this one, so Luke Shaw will need to extend his decent stint of form.

Strengths:

Chance creation - Southampton have created, on average, 8.9 chances and taken 12.9 shots per PL game this season.

Attacking set-pieces - United have struggled to defend threat from crosses at times this season and Southampton, with a mix of height and sharp finishing in the box, have scored from 10 set-pieces this season.

The likes of Ings and James Ward-Prowse can hit a direct free-kick too, so United must avoid conceding clumsy fouls around the box.

Weaknesses:

Keeping possession: Southampton have seriously struggled to keep the ball this season, with their pass accuracy of 72% the second-lowest in the PL. United’s high pressure style could come to good effect if it forces them into more errors

Defending pace on the wings: Hasenhuttl’s side have hated defending pace off the wings this season. Only Arsenal have received more red cards than Southampton this season, with 3 of the 4 handed to defenders as a result of being caught out whilst acting as the last line of defence

Key Player – Danny Ings:

Ings is enjoying his best individual Premier League campaign by a distance this season, scoring 19 goals so far.

He’s just three goals behind Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot and is vying to become the first player in the bottom-half of the top-flight to score 20 goals since Christian Benteke at Aston Villa in 2012/13.

One of the most impressive features of Ings’ game this season has been his Rooney-style desire to win the ball back after a misplaced pass or bad touch.

He also likes to pull off the centre-halves, play the ball out wide and then expect to be given it back after making a darting run into the box.

Player To Watch – Mason Greenwood

United are the team to watch right now, but all eyes will be on Mason Greenwood as he looks to level the best goalscoring season from a United teenager in history.

Hopes were high for Greenwood at the start of this season, but his 16-goal tally in a breakthrough campaign has broken all expectations and needs just one more to match George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney’s record seasons as teenagers.

Southampton’s weakness of defending pace from the wings could work to Greenwood’s advantage perfectly too.

He’s simply untouchable at the moment and it’d be brilliant to see him bag his fifth goal in four games on Monday night.

Be sure to watch the in-depth Match Preview on Stretford Paddock with Adam McKola, Jay Motty and Joe Smith: