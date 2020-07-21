Premier League Preview: West Ham United (H)

Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, knowing they are just four points away from a top-four spot.

If the Reds secure the three points on David Moyes' return, a draw will be enough against Leicester City on Sunday to guarantee Champions League football next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to see a reaction from his side following the weekend's disastrous FA Cup semi-final performance against Chelsea.

United simply can't afford to slip up on home turf again and will be keen to send a message to the Foxes ahead of what many are touting as the Champions League play-off to conclude the domestic campaign.

Team News

United will be without four first-team defenders, with Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly joining Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones on the shelf last week.

Other than that, Solskjaer should have a fully fit squad in a game where you’d seriously hope he goes full strength.

Moyes also has plenty of options, with the inexperienced Ben Johnson set to start at right-back again, in place of the sidelined Ryan Fredericks.

Winger Robert Snodgrass is also an injury doubt, but most likely wouldn’t have started for the Hammers if he was fit.

Past Meetings

United have won just one of the last four meetings against West Ham, losing two and drawing the other.

At Old Trafford, United are unbeaten on the last 13 occasions West Ham have visited though, winning 11 of them and drawing twice.

H2H History:

United – 66 (46%)

Palace – 45 (32%)

Draws – 31 (22%)

Manager H2H:

Solskjaer and Moyes have met just once before, when the latter was United manager!

The Scotsman’s Reds defeated Cardiff City 2-0 at Old Trafford in the 2013/14 Premier League.

Since being sacked in 2014 though, Moyes has failed to get one over on United, losing two as Sunderland manager and drawing one in his first stint with West Ham.

Form

Defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup ended United’s longstanding unbeaten run, but the Reds have gone 12 Premier League games without defeat (8W 4D).

Since losing to Burnley at Old Trafford in January, United have been immensely strong on home turf.

In all competitions since that lackadaisical night, they’ve won five and drawn two at Old Trafford, scoring 20 and conceding just four.

Last Three Premier League Results:

Crystal Palace 0-2 United

United 2-2 Southampton

Aston Villa 0-3 United

West Ham have picked up their form, winning three of their five games in July so far, drawing one, and are now mathematically safe from relegation.

The Hammers are also in great goalscoring form, finding the net on 12 occasions in those five games, including seven in their last two.

On the road since lockdown, Moyes’ side have lost at Tottenham Hotspur, drawn at Newcastle United and beaten Norwich City.

Last Three Premier League Results:

West Ham 3-1 Watford

Norwich 0-4 West Ham

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

The Opposition: A Tactical View

Manuel Pellegrini favoured a 4-1-4-1 at the start of the season, but Moyes has switched the system up to a 4-2-3-1 after the January arrival of Tomas Soucek.

Lukasz Fabianski is their first-choice goalkeeper but their main weak area comes at full-back, with Johnson on the right and Aaron Cresswell on the left.

In the centre of the defence, the aggression and leadership of Angelo Ogbonna have combined well with the pace and ball-playing ability of Issa Diop in recent weeks.

West Ham boast a strong midfield pivot, with Declan Rice lining up alongside Soucek, who’s made a brilliant impact since arriving in January.

Captain Mark Noble usually lines up in front of them, with Pablo Fornals on the left and Jarrod Bowen on the right.

No Premier League player has provided more assists than Bowen (4) since the restart and Michail Antonio (7) has scored more goals than any other player.

Sebastian Haller is back fit, but it’d be surprising to see the league’s in-form goalscorer dropped for this one.

Strengths:

Effectively using wingers: West Ham have focused the majority of their attacks down the wing this season – 41% down the left, 35% down the right and just 24% through the middle.

They tend to feed the wide players, who look to bring it inside behind the defence and pull it back for an attacking player to have a shot on goal.

Long balls: West Ham tend to be effective at creating chances anyway, crafting 8.8 per game this season, but only five teams have created more than their 65 chances from long balls.

Weaknesses:

Defending attacks down the wings: As previously mentioned, Fredericks and Cresswell are major weak points and United should be looking to exploit them with pace.

Cresswell in particular has lost the support of the West Ham fans for his poor performances this season, so Greenwood should be licking his lips

Keeping possession: PL games where West Ham have enjoyed more than 50% possession have been rare this season.

They’ve averaged 45% possession but not because they lose the ball, but because they wait for opponents to make a mistake, rather than forcing them with a high press. That could suit United after struggling against that with Chelsea

Key Player – Michail Antonio

Antonio has scored seven goals since the restart, more than any other Premier League player, and is expected to start over £45m signing Sebastien Haller at Old Trafford.

He works hard to hassle defenders and make them uncomfortable, and his finishing ability has only improved during his time in the top-flight.

West Ham will try and find him via long balls over the defence or with early crosses from the flanks, which suits his impressive heading ability for a 5’11” player.

Be sure to watch a brilliant latest episode of Howson's Brew with Stephen Howson and Jay Motty, who are joined by Ryan Hopper, Bruno Fernandes' personal coach: