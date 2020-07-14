Star Profile: Nemanja Matic vs. Southampton (H)

Manchester United may have extended their unbeaten run to 18 games against Southampton on Monday night, but the 2-2 draw seriously felt like a defeat after Michael Obafemi directed in a 96th-minute equaliser.

United simply had to win to go into pole position for a third-place finish, but it was a disappointing performance on a night where key duo Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were both subdued - albeit the latter recorded yet another assist.

Nemanja Matic was left on for the whole game and rightly looked exhausted near the curtain call, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision was probably not just based on the Reds holding onto a lead, but the fact that he was one of the best players on the pitch.

The experienced Serbian has earned himself a new three-year contract at Old Trafford with recent form, so let’s delve into the numbers from another decent individual display:

Matic completed 51 passes, maintaining an 85% pass accuracy, and completed 9 out of 11 final third passes in what was an eye-catching demonstration of excellent progressive play from the depths of midfield.

Defensively he was just as impressive and more. Matic made 15 ball recoveries, more than any other player on the pitch, and all topped the charts for most tackles made, coming out with the ball on 5 occasions from 9 attempts.

He also made 2 interceptions, 1 block and made 3 clearances, all with his head, but interestingly, Matic was also the most fouled player on the pitch, being fouled 4 times.

It was a quality individual showing and one that deserved three points to go with it.

He’s such a crucial part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at the moment, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’s rested against Crystal Palace on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of the Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown, with guest journalist Simon Peach.