Player Ratings: Man United triumph at the Parc des Princes

WRITTEN BY TOM HAZLEWOOD

Marcus Rashford produced the goods once again in Paris as Manchester United deservedly beat last season’s finalists 2-1 in their opening Champions’ League Group stage match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side led in the first half after a penalty from Bruno Fernandes before the French giants equalised after Anthony Martial headed the ball into his own net.

But, just when the game looked like it was heading towards a draw, Rashford picked up the ball and drove it home from the edge of the area to secure victory for the Red Devils.

Here’s my ratings for every United player after another dream night in Paris.

David De Gea - 9

Back to the De Gea of old, the United shot-stopper was excellent all night long.

The Spaniard made numerous saves to keep PSG’s attacking trio out with his best moment coming at the start of the second half after a brilliant diving save to keep out Kylian Mbappe’spowerful effort.

Five saves in all, the Spaniard was back to his best and repaid the trust the manager has placed in him.

Aaron Wan Bissaka – 9

Dealt with Mbappe excellently from start to finish with a number of expertly timed sliding tackles.

The young full-back proved last night why he’s regarded as one of the best defensive full-backs in the world and he continued to get into more dangerous positions going forward too.

Victor Lindelof – 8

A man who’s had a lot of critics but last night was one of his best performances in a United shirt.

The Swede really stepped up as the leader of United’s backline and led with authority in the absence of Harry Maguire.

Positionally he was excellent and surprisingly seemed dominant in the air, much improved.

Axel Tuanzebe – 9

After not playing first team football for 10 months you’d expect some kind of rustiness and even some mistakes, but Axel looked like he’d been playing every week.

An excellent recovery challenge on Mbappe inside the United penalty area was the highlight of his night in a display that will have done wonders for his confidence.

The 22-year old looked assured throughout and was arguably the best player on the pitch giving Solskjaer a real selection headache ahead of the weekend.

Luke Shaw – 7

Back in that left centre-back role, Shaw looked better and more comfortable than he does in a back four.

A good forward pass to Martial led to the United penalty and he linked up well with new man Telles on the left going forward as well.

Most importantly kept Di Maria quiet all night long.

Alex Telles – 7

A fine debut for the new signing. The Brazilian looks exactly the kind of full-back United have been crying out for.

He created the most chances of anyone on the pitch and his delivery from both open play and set pieces will be a wonderful asset to this United attack.

Was replaced mid-way through the second half due to a tactical switch.

Scott McTominay – 8

Had a sticky start to the game but proved why he was selected with a strong performance overall.

McTominay was physical from the off and used his stature to show Neymar what kind of game he was in for.

Looked a threat from set pieces but was unable to direct his headers on target.

Fred – 8

These games seem perfect for Fred. The Brazilian worked tirelessly from start to finish, making vital challenges and progressing the ball forward to the front three whenever possible.

His energy shut down PSG’s midfield and helped United dominate in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

A real captain’s performance from the stand in skipper.

Had the bottle to step up to the spot and retake his penalty after his initial effort was saved and worked his socks off all night both on and off the ball.

Was a little bit wasteful in the second half after United had numerous chances on the break and was replaced for the final few minutes.

Marcus Rashford – 8

The hero in Paris once again, what more is there to say?

Looked a constant threat going forward and despite things not looking like they were going to go his way, persistence paid off with a wonderful winner in the 87th minute.

Anthony Martial – 6

Won the penalty but going forward things never really quite went his way. Was always a threat when he got the ball but was waiting for passes that never came on a number of occasions in the second half.

The own goal sums how things have gone for him in the last few weeks but there’s enough on show to see that he’ll be back to his best soon.

Was replaced after 88 minutes.

Substitutes:

Paul Pogba – 7

Replacing Telles for the final half an hour, I was quite impressed with Pogba after United’s tactical switch.

He helped swing the momentum of the game and offered more creativity going forward and even layed off Rashford before he fired home the winner.

Donny Van De Beek – N/A

Only came on for the final few minutes so once again had no chance to make an impact. Would like to see him get a chance from the start soon.

Daniel James – N/A

Like Van De Beek he only came on with a few minutes to spare, not sure he touched the ball.

Check out Adam McKola, Stephen Howson and Joe Smith’s live reactions to the game on Stretford Paddock.