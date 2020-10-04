Confirmed Premier League XI: United make 10 changes vs. Tottenham (H)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named 10 changes to his Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League fixture.

United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but are back to full strength against Jose Mourinho's side at Old Trafford.

David de Gea returns in goal, despite another strong performance from Dean Henderson on Wednesday night.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw line up in the full-back positions, with captain Harry Maguire returning to fitness in the heart of the defence.

Most notably, Eric Bailly has replaced Victor Lindelof alongside Maguire following a string of strong performances.

Solskjaer has stated the Ivorian's inclusion is due to tactical reasons:

"There was a tactical reason for it [Bailly inclusion] as well, and Eric has played well in the two games he's played. He's deserved it in that respect."

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba maintain their partnership in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes in front of them.

Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial make up a full-strength front three, ahead of the potential arrivals of Edinson Cavani and a new right-winger tomorrow.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Fred, McTominay, Van de Beek, Lingard, Mata.

It's a strong team against difficult opposition, as United look to climb as high as eighth in the Premier League with a win.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...