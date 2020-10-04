SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Confirmed Premier League XI: United make 10 changes vs. Tottenham (H)

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named 10 changes to his Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League fixture.

United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but are back to full strength against Jose Mourinho's side at Old Trafford.

David de Gea returns in goal, despite another strong performance from Dean Henderson on Wednesday night.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw line up in the full-back positions, with captain Harry Maguire returning to fitness in the heart of the defence.

Most notably, Eric Bailly has replaced Victor Lindelof alongside Maguire following a string of strong performances.

Solskjaer has stated the Ivorian's inclusion is due to tactical reasons:

"There was a tactical reason for it [Bailly inclusion] as well, and Eric has played well in the two games he's played. He's deserved it in that respect."

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba maintain their partnership in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes in front of them.

Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial make up a full-strength front three, ahead of the potential arrivals of Edinson Cavani and a new right-winger tomorrow.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Fred, McTominay, Van de Beek, Lingard, Mata.

It's a strong team against difficult opposition, as United look to climb as high as eighth in the Premier League with a win.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Diogo Dalot: Man United defender arrives in Italy ahead of AC Milan loan

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has arrived in Italy ahead of his loan move to AC Milan

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani: Man United in talks to sign former PSG striker before transfer deadline

Manchester United are in talks to sign former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani before Monday's transfer deadline.

Alex Turk

Champions League Draw: PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir join Man United in Group H

Manchester United have been drawn alongside PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in Group H of the Champions League.

Alex Turk

Carabao Cup Fourth Round: Confirmed Man United XI vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named 10 changes to his Manchester United team at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

Alex Turk

Everything To Know: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Man United (Carabao Cup)

Take a look at everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alex Turk

Man United identify two high-profile striker targets ahead of imminent loan approach

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing the loan signing of a striker this week, with two high-profile names on the agenda.

Alex Turk

Alex Telles: Growing confidence as Man United lodge second bid for Porto defender

Porto left-back Alex Telles' Manchester United move is reportedly edging closer, with a second bid lodged and agents 'confident.'

Alex Turk

Man United’s failing transfer policy: Where did it all go wrong?

Nathan Ainsworth investigates where Manchester United's failing transfer policy went wrong this summer.

Alex Turk

Ismaila Sarr: Man United table enquiry over Watford winger's availability

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as a potential Jadon Sancho alternative.

Alex Turk

Diogo Dalot: Man United reject two loan offers for fringe defender

Manchester United have rejected two loan offers to sign Diogo Dalot in the current transfer window.

Alex Turk