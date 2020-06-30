United Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named the same Manchester United team that beat Sheffield United 3-0 last week at the AMEX Stadium tonight.

Following a shaky performance at Norwich City on Saturday, United are back to full strength to face a Brighton & Hove Albion side not to be underestimated.

David de Gea returns in goal, with the defence featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, captain Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw starting for the 15th consecutive game.

After working so well last time out in the league, Nemanja Matic partners Paul Pogba in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes starting ahead of them after playing 120 minutes at Carrow Road.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will act as big threats on the flanks, with Anthony Martial in strike looking to build on his first career hatrick last time out.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

It's expectedly a strong line-up for a game that United really can't afford to drop points in, and shouldn't.

Brighton can't be underestimated though, following strong results against Arsenal at the AMEX and Leicester City on the road.

A win for the Reds would once again close the gap on Chelsea in fourth to just two points ahead of Frank Lampard's side's potentially-problematic trip to West Ham United tomorrow.

It's Solskjaer's first visit to the AMEX, but United have lost on their only two previous games at the ground - 3-2 and 1-0 under Jose Mourinho.

He's put out an exciting team though, which understandably provides confidence in extending the club's excellent run of form.